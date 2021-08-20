MyVoice: Views of our readers 20th August 2021

Sudoku pioneer no more

Sudoku enthusiasts all over the world deeply mourn the demise of the "Godfather" of the popular logic puzzle, Maki Kaji, who pioneered the international branding of the logic puzzle. Coming in a square of 9x9 with 9x9 digits from 1 to 9, it has all the virtues of being most logic-centric, entertaining and educative and last but not least is that it is just a solo play, much to the exclusion of others.

Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad

Subsidy on LPG cylinders



Oil companies have hiked the price of non-subsidised cooking gas (LPG) for households by Rs 25 per cylinder of 14.2 kg from Tuesday. The hike in the cooking gas LPG comes at a time when petrol and diesel prices are at a record high across the country. The cost of LPG cooking gas cylinder of 14.2 is increased to Rs 859.50 in Delhi and Mumbai after the fresh hike. The discontinuance of subsidy by the government in metro and other major cities has come as a jolt to the citizens. The government should have continued the subsidy. The all-time high cooking gas prices continue to burn a big hole in people's pocket. The elimination of LPG subsidy by the government has hurt the people to a greater extent. Due to high cost of LPG cooking gas, several consumers are switching over to gas pipelines and electric cooking which are cheaper options. Considering the high cost of petrol/diesel and cooking gas prices, the government should consider to rollback the gas subsidy to the consumers.

K S Rao, Thane

It is shocking that within a month the price of domestic cooking has been raised more than once and over the last years the prices are more than double now. It's going to hit ordinary middle class families. Many of them working in the private sector are facing salary cuts etc due to the pandemic. It looks like people would stop cooking or go back to the good old days of using firewood. A homemaker from Chennai speaking to a TV reporter has rightly demanded that the government scrap the subsidy and maintain an affordable price. Whenever the price of LPG and petroleum products are increased, the opposition Congress makes a noise and that's the end of it. Why don't Congress ruled states like DMK come forward to reduce the price. I think the Central government should take the suggestion made by the Chennai homemaker seriously and scrap the subsidy and move to stabilize the price (Cooking gas hiked by Rs.25 per cylinder, 19 August).

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

World should unite in opposing Taliban

The Taliban have declared an 'amnesty' across Afghanistan and urged women to join their government. They vowed to respect women's rights, forgive those who fought them and ensure Afghanistan does not become a haven for terrorists. If the Taliban believe that they are not the same Taliban of 20 years back, they must demonstrate that. While the Taliban leadership issues statements about safeguarding women's rights, the situation on the ground creates an opposite impression. In one place, the houses of female parliament members were searched and their cars were taken away. Reports have also emerged of forced marriages and harsh treatment of women. The international community must wake up to the reality of the situation, stand by Afghan women and find tools to pressure the Taliban and show the political will to do so. This is the least thing the international community could do.

Venu G S, Kollam

Book sales and Covid



We've had enough discussions about how Covid- induced lockdown have hampered our lives, there are spritzes of beautiful colours in this black painting too. We have always complained about time crunch. Nature in its own unique way gave us ample time to splurge on things we love to do. The world seems to have used this time very efficiently as sales of fiction books in UK in 2020 grew by 16 per cent despite bookshops being closed in the lockdowns. The US has also seen a considerable increase in sales of e-books and online orders of books. In India, when many newspapers cut down on its circulation number, the online sales of books saw a rise as people found a recluse in reading. This surely is a good news. Everyone deserves an applause.

Noopur Baruah, Tezpur

Admit all students into TTD Veda Patasala



Kerala High Court Judgement has stated that non-Brahmins can be appointed as priest in Hindu temples based on their capability and adherence to the Hindu customs and traditions. This is a welcome judgement. In view of the above I request Sri Venkateswara Veda Patasala in Tirupati run by TTD to admit students from different sections of society into Sri venkateswara Veda Paatasala based on their knowledge, skills, capabilities and adherence to Hindu customs and traditions

Sambasiva Rao Choda, Hyderabad

Why non-Brahmin priests?



It is quite disheartening and distasteful decision of Stalin government in Tamil Nadu to appoint non-brahmins also as Archagars. In our secular state, Brahmin community is most respected. To attain Brahminhood is a tough job. Non brahmins Sages Viswamitra, Valmiki and others of yore took prayers and penance for several years to be recognised as Brahmins. Brahmin qualities like Vedic knowledge, vegetarianism, chanting mantras without swara doshams, etc., are the minimum requirements to take up the priesthood. Spoiling our age old sanctified tradition and culture of Hinduism is not at all advisable in the interest of society as a whole.

Dr N S R Murthy, Hyderabad