MyVoice: Views of our readers 20th January 2026

EU must isolate Washington

This has reference to your editorial ‘European leaders should support Trump on Greenland’ (THI Jan 19). Donald Trump’s action to acquire ice-covered Greenland, which is rich in natural resources, including critical minerals, is not being taken in the same spirit by all EU countries. There is a clear sense of antipathy towards the US President by these nations, which fear that their own sovereignty could be in danger given Trump’s dangerous mood swings. The US is missing out on a crucial plan in the event of Russia and China deciding to take over Greenland; that will be the time for all NATO countries to foil the design. It is time all EU countries isolate the US and end Washington’s hegemonistic tendencies of being the Big Brother.

Sakunthala K R, Hyderabad

Tackle Greenland issue with quiet diplomacy

Apropos “European leaders should support Trump on Greenland” (THI, Jan 19). The editorial makes a case for European leaders to back President Trump’s interest in Greenland, citing strategic minerals and risks from China and Russia. While the concerns about supply chains and Arctic influence are valid, the suggestion overlooks a basic principle: sovereignty cannot be overridden through tariffs or pressure, even among allies. Greenland belongs to its people and Denmark, and any arrangement must respect their will. A better approach would be quiet diplomacy—strengthening NATO cooperation in the Arctic, joint investments in Greenland’s mining, and diversified sourcing of critical minerals. Coercion risks weakening the very alliance it aims to protect.

A Myilsami, Coimbatore-641402

Greenland’s people must decide

their own future

Apropos “European leaders should support Trump on Greenland” (THI Jan 19). The editorial raises a hard but necessary debate on security and resources in a tense global climate. While strategic concerns cannot be brushed aside, the argument risks sidelining a basic issue of social justice: the right of Greenland’s people to decide their own future. Geopolitics should not reduce communities to mere assets on a map. A more balanced approach would involve transparent dialogue with Denmark and Greenland’s elected representatives, stronger NATO coordination, and clear safeguards for local rights and the environment.

Abbharna Barathi, Chennai-23

Let Trump act on Chinese incursions into India

Apropos ‘European leaders should support Trump on Greenland’ (THI Jan 19). Donald Trump is eyeing the ice-capped Greenland for its 1.5 million tonnes of mineral reserves. International borders and territorial integrity cannot be sacrificed at the altar of a megalomaniac’s delusions. No nation or head-of-state can afford to play into Trump’s expansionist designs. Trump intruded into Venezuela, lured by her oil, and not for love of its people, or to cut off its drug chain, an excuse he cunningly used to justify his expansionist ways. If Trump is truly concerned about Chinese expansionism, what is he doing about Chinese incursions into India? By clamping tariffs on the latter?

Dr George Jacob, Kochi

Trump deviating from main issues

This is with reference to your editorial ‘European leaders should support Trump on Greenland’ (THI Jan 19). The sabre-rattling by the US President Donald Trump, over his dogged determination to buy Greenland despite widespread protests in Denmark against plans to take over and that belongs to it. It is for Trump’s illogical strategic calculations that France, Britain and Canada are not amused and have sent their flotilla to partially offset the US move as a measure of their open disagreement over the move. Trump has deviated radically from his professed path of not allowing illegal immigrants into America; and fighting the jihadi Islamist terror.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

Modi’s political juggernaut unstoppable for now

Apropos “With BJP riding on second wave, bigger challenge up ahead for oppn parties,” (THI Jan 19). Since Narendra Modi assumed office as Prime Minister in 2014, the BJP has decisively reshaped India’s political narrative. Development-driven politics, national security, good governance and a corruption-free administration became central themes. Flagship social welfare schemes, Digital India and assertive leadership strengthened state capacity and public outreach. Despite Covid-19, global economic headwinds and Trump-era tariffs, India recorded one of the world’s strongest GDP growth trajectories, reinforcing confidence in Modi’s economic stewardship. Without diluting his core ideological commitment to Hinduism, he exposed what he termed Congress’ politics of minority appeasement. Modi’s political juggernaut appears unstoppable for now.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru-560056