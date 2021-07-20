MyVoice: Views of our readers 20th July 2021

A readers' newspaper

The Hans has not only turned 10-year-old, but it is turning younger by focusing on readers of all age groups. It is heartening to read that the young readers in the age group of 18-45 are taking to reading The Hans and obviously it proves the language used by the paper is easy for them to understand. Moreover, in the past quite few English language newspapers made a foray into the national capital but seems to have not created the impact and that your paper continues to stay in the capital flooded with many other influential national papers. It shows even Delhiites have liked the simple language used by your paper. I have been in connect with The Hans for ten years and hopefully would continue as long as I am alive, as well as my spouse who has now become a regular reader of your paper. I wish your paper a long life and urge that you add the tag line "The Hans India – Readers Newspaper!

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

An exemplary daily



It's really been a pleasure to be part of the beautiful Hans India readers family and let me first of all wholeheartedly congratulate the smart Hans team for completing its ten years of splendid journalism. Hans is like a resplendent

palette, you ask for any hue and you have everything- news, views, opinions, information, sports, information and

entertainment at its best. My relationship with the daily began, four years ago, through a friend of mine working as an IT professional in Hyderabad. Every issue of Hans is truly a memorable journey in itself.

M Pradyu, Kannur

Luring voters ahead of polls

After Rythu Bandhu, the Telangana government is coming up with yet another populist scheme to win elections by all means without gauging adverse effects on state's economy (KCR announces launch of 'Dalita Bandhu' in poll-bound Huzurabad, July 19). Payment of such amounts just before elections is nothing but bribing the voters in advance to win the polls. It appears the day is not very far when people desist from voting without inducements. It is high time the Election Commission intervened and ensured fair elections.

Kshirasagara Balaji Rao, Hyderabad

A law steeped in colonial mindset

The concern by CJI on an outdated and misuse of sedition Law across the country is a welcome step in the judiciary system. In fact, Section 124 A of IPC was introduced and used by the then British rulers against Mahatma Gandhi and Bal Gangandhar Tilak etc. The Law is 75 years old and not needed now. After Independence, we need to formulate our own Laws, which suit our systems and people. People are now practically scared to express their views against acts of authorities. The Law is giving scope for misuse by the opportunists, to take revenge and supress the freedom of expression.

D N Rao, Hyderabad

Children can help nix vax hesitancy

The disturbing news of vaccination hesitancy among many citizens needs continuous attention. The vaccination drive should be now powered by children. An innocent question by a child to his/her parent on vaccination will bring in tremendous push to people who are not getting vaccinated. The several advertisement campaigns showcasing children have brought to the foreground how children influence their parents. It is high time that the same methodology is exploited again.

P Satya Laxmi, Secunderabad

India begins with a bang



Sri Lanka proved to be easy meat for India as the latter romped home to a facile seven-wicket victory in the opening ODI at Colombo. In his first match as captain, Shikhar Dhawan led from the front, hammering an unbeaten 86. Prithvi Shaw (43) and Ishan Kishan (59) also joined the party. Chamika Karunaratne's late cameo of 43 proved futile as the Indian bowlers combined to restrict the islanders to 262 for nine in 50 overs. Having drawn first blood, the confidence of the Indians will be sky-high.

N J Ravi Chander, Bengaluru

Eatala's fight is for self-respect

This is with reference to D Nagarjuna's letter published in this column on July 19 asking Eatala for self-introspection. Everyone knows very well that why Eatala was expelled from ministry in an insulating manner. What are the political origins of many TRS leaders including the CM? From where did they come? Do we find at least one real Telangana movement agitator in the ministry? As KCR once said that his party is a 'fakthu' (purely) political party and it changes its way of functioning according to the political needs. The same rule applies to others also. It's the fight for "self-respect" and not a question of self-introspection.

T Santhosh Kumar, Yellandu

A balanced view



The Editorial: Huzurabad – Theatrics & tactics at play – presented a balanced view of the situation in Huzurabad, in the wake of upcoming byelection there – being non-committal, at the same time giving a sense of ground reality in the place. There are readers who think that Eatala Rajender should have contested the Huzurabad seat, on his own merit as an independent candidate, rather than on the BJP ticket; but what is to be pondered over if this reality is feasible in the wake of TRS being antagonistic in cultivating or entertaining any meaningful opposition to prevail in Telangana, so as to have a monopoly of its own in Telangana. Eatala then would have been hounded like mad crows chasing a sick and weak bird, with a view to kill and eat it.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad