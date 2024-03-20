MyVoice: Views of our readers 20th March 2024

An all-important election

All elections are consequential, but this Lok Sabha election is far more consequential for a reason; it will decide what kind of society we are going to be. This election is not just about voting a party or an alliance to power; it assumes far more importance; it will decide whether India stays secular and pluralist or becomes a kind of Hindu Rashtra. The BJP has not allayed the fear that it will rewrite or change the Constitution if it is voted to power with ‘enough’ majority. The prediction the BJP is all set to sweep the poll underestimates the Indian voter’s ability to spring surprises and overestimates the power of the BJP’s election campaign centering on Modi Ka Guarantee, Modi Ka Parivar and Viksit Bharat. The party is dwarfed by the leader and reduced to hero-worshipping him. Whether Modi’s ‘charisma’ translates into enough votes to romp home remains to be seen. June 4 alone will tell what appeals or appealed to the voters more - Hindutva or social justice and economic empowerment. Prime Minister Narendra Modi claims that he has brought about a ‘glorious turnaround’. But the question is ‘for whom’ – the impoverished multitudes or rapacious corporate behemoths and upper castes. If the voters choose INDIA belying all poll pre-poll predictions, it could put India back on the track in its tryst with destiny and give space for all Indians of all races and religions (who make the mass of Indian humanity) and enable them to realize their potential and improve their material circumstances.

G.David Milton, Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

PM Modi another name for hypocrisy

Rahul Gandhi in his speech talked about “Shakti” the pressure and power which has captured India’s vioce, India’s institution, CBI, ED,Income tax, Election Commission, media , electoral bonds and how Modi Government is using electoral bonds to blackmail industrialists. But instead of answering on real issues, our PM has twisted Rahul’s speech on using the word “ Shakti” and linked with Nari Shakti and Shiv Shakti. PM Modi by twisting Rahul Gandhis comments is trying to project Rahul Gandhi as Anti - Women and Anti- Hindu. What a pity the man who maintained the stoic silence on horrors of Manipur, women’s being paraded naked in Manipur, the I’ll treatment of women wrestlers, releasing of Bilkis Bano rapists, who never raised his voice on rapes in Hathras, Unnao, Kathua and about increased rapes and atrocities on women in his ten years rule is now talking about Nari Shakti. Our PM Modi just before elections talked about 400 plus seats, brought CAA, talked about Modi Parivar, but neither of them has shown any impact on the public. Now Modi saying that he will sacrifice his life for the security of mother’s and sisters is nothing but a very big hypocrisy.

Zakir Hussain, Kazipet, Telangana

SBI a laughing stock

It refers to “ Don’t play tricks anymore”. It takes years to build a reputation and minutes to ruin it. Banker to every Indian, SBI should have been more prudent in its approach towards sharing Electoral bonds data. By delaying it and forcing the Supreme Court to ask it again and again, SBI has created a cloud of confusion, which was unnecessary. When its own website claims that it provides cutting edge digital technology then what is needed is collation of information already available with them and nothing hi-fi. But SBI made it so complex that in the process it itself became a laughing stock.

Bal Govind, Noida

All voters should exercise their franchise

The much-awaited General Election is on the cards. Winning and losing is part and parcel of the game and the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) should not be blamed at any cost. No need to get overjoyed about winning as the country is facing many challenges upfront. And there is no reason for the loser to get dejected as defeat is the first stepping stone for success. For the first-time voters, it is a big challenge. As the dates are announced, both the ruling dispensation and the opposition will use the choicest words in the blame game. The voters should come forward in large numbers and be responsible voters in a democratic country.

C K Subramaniam, Mumbai

Kejriwal’s true colours come out

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal repeatedly dodging the summons issued by Enforcement Directorate by dubbing it as illegal and vague is to escape being interrogated in the alleged liquor scam and money laundering related to Delhi Jal Board (DJB). One is surprised as AAP minister Atishi Marlena called the DJB case fake. By and large, with ED interrogating Kavitha in the liquor scam, having a deep link with AAP, skeletons started tumbling out from the cupboard in the DJB scam. Kejriwal is trapped. Ostensibly, it is quite clear that Kejriwal joining Anna Hazare on the plank to put an end to anti-graft a decade ago was only a ruse to enter active politics to make money by hook and crook.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad