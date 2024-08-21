MyVoice: Views of our readers 21st August 2024

Sexploitation in Mollywood

The Justice Hema Committee report has brought to light the rampant prevalence of sexploitation in Malayalam film industry and the revelation of the true extent of the problem has sent shock waves through the society. For ordinary people like us, ‘casting couch’ is a rumour and a matter of gossip, but we now learn from an authoritative and telling report that it is a reality and not uncommon. It was a startling revelation that aspiring actresses and practising actresses were expected to accede to the demands for sexual favours meekly and submissively as a sine qua non for being cast in films. It is demeaning and dehumanising to make coercive sex, distinct from consensual sex or love-making, a gateway to a career

or success in the film industry. When a woman is forced to offer her body for the sexual gratification of the high and mighty in the industry to get a chance to act in a movie, she is denied her inalienable right to work and make a living with dignity. To all outside appearances, actresses are glamorous movie stars, much admired for their looks and skill at acting. But what they have to go through in the male-dominated film industry because of their gender is hidden from public view. An unwelcome truth that Kerala has to now face up to is that a ‘mafia sangham’, also known as ‘Power Group’, has Mollywood in its clutches. Something is rotten in Malayalam cinema. Sexual predation and caste discrimination plague Malayalam cinema and besmirch Kerala, otherwise famed for its progressivism and political consciousness. Mollywood must be made free from the stranglehold of certain all-powerful male producers, directors and actors. The government and the courts should explore the option of naming and shaming the perpetrators of sexual violence using their position and power without revealing the identities of the victims.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

***

Even as India is grappling with a nightmarish example of how unsafe women are in healthcare, comes a reminder of their lack of safety in another prominent sector of our economy. It comes from the Malayalam film industry. Justice Hema Committee report released yesterday finds that sexual harassment is widespread across Mollywood. Also, it is widely prevalent in every film industry across the country. Women in film industry suffer sexual demands from the time they enter the industry; that harassment, abuse and assault take place across work sites, transport and accommodation; and that women are punished when they resist, including through fan clubs. Abysmally low presence of the women in the film industry, especially in decision making bodies is one of the reasons that lead to exploitation. But that women need numbers to take on the “mafia sangham” is a terrible reflection on our democracy.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Gnanabharathi, Bengaluru

***

The Hema Commission report at last has seen the light of the day, after several deletions at the behest of the government, and was presented to the Chief Minister of Kerala by Justice Hema and film actor Sharada yesterday. Damning details have emerged in the report over the rot in the Malayalam film industry that exploited junior artistes and insecurity faced by female actors. The serious issues of casting couch, and unsafe work environment were highlighted. Many complainants have reportedly been asked for sexual favours in return for job opportunities, creating a hazardous and unequal environment. The film industry was in the control of top 15 individuals that the report called ‘mafia’ who called the shots.

Despite these issues, women were hesitant to report the harassment due to fear of consequences, stigma and public ridicule. The Hema Committee prepared this report following the 2017 actress assault case involving a top Malayali actor Dilip, and the case is still pending with ten other accused in the case. The names of the offenders must also be made public.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

Maintain divinity of schools

Schools are noble and honorable places where

students learn humility, humanity, compassion, benevolence, respect for others, and how to abandon violence and corruption. They foster unity, peace, and a spirit

of togetherness. Unfortunately, today, schools have become places of fear and distress. Instances of student suicides due to teachers’ cruelty, conflicts among students, vandalism on campus, and incidents like the recent Udaipur stabbing have left parents frightened and

apprehensive about sending their children to school. Why is this happening? Why aren’t government schools especially peaceful anymore?

Jakir Hussain, Kanpur