MyVoice: Views of our readers 21st July 2023

Centre, Manipur lax in restoring order

It is outrageous to learn that two Kuki women in Manipur were paraded naked two months ago. It is heinous and inhuman and deserves to be condemned. It is a human rights violation, too. It is a shame on the nation. One was raped and the brother and father of the rape survivor were killed by the mob, it was reported. Violence in Manipur is going on unabated for over two months. No breakthrough has been made to restore peace. It is a matter for concern. The Centre and the state can end violence with the force available at its disposal. But what prevents them halting violence is a million-dollar question. The Supreme Court has come down heavily on the government that if the government doesn’t act, then they will. The state must be kept under suspended animation to restore peace.

Sravana Ramachandran, Chennai.

Besmirching India doesn’t do any good

Refer to editorial ‘Why ‘others’ critique PM’s policies – because we don’t’. The winter secession of the Parliament just began on Thursday; the Prime Minister, as if he foresaw the intentions of the Opposition, held an impromptu press conference before the House gathered to vent his extreme agony, pain and disappointment over happenings in Manipur during which wanton violence was unleashed by known and unknown groups – when women were paraded naked and misbehaved with. The PM vowed the law would be tough on perpetrators and extreme punishment meted out to them under the law. The Opposition, on its part must desist from wasting precious time of the Parliament by raking up preposterous demands and insignificant issues to be their game plan as decided in the recently held conclave in Bengaluru.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

By and large, the country is in reality ruled by a party of elite dynasts or by a party backed by Hindutva-driven nationalism. Ostensibly, this has all led to the developed countries to poke their nose in the internal affairs of India at their whim too often aided and guided by Congress leaders’ needless statements claiming democracy is dead at international forums. All in all, sooner the Congress realises its blunder and stops painting India in poor light, it is the better, for it is only then that the West can be prevented from intervening in internal affairs of India.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Modi is not communal as made out to be

We have witnessed that whenever a journalist writes or posts a video about Muslims supporting Modi, a bunch of Hindu-Muslims experts jump in with opinionated editorial that no matter what Modi does for them they will never vote for BJP. The simple advice for these experts is to wait and watch. Politics, especially Modi politics, is not their cup of tea. It is better they utilise and engage themselves in Bollywood and cricket. Modi is not doing any appeasement politics and not doing it for their votes. The most important question for these Hindu Muslims is clear. Nearly 18 crore Muslims don’t vote for Modi, or even Christians do not vote for Modi, please tell me how many Hindus vote for Modi even after Ram temple and tens of other Temple development, forget other development and even after giving corruption-free governance, still he shows no hate to Muslims or Christians etc. That is the ultimate value of efficient governance.

C K Subramaniam, Chennai

Fix drains and nalas on a war-footing

Telangana IT Minister KTR garu meeting his officials and instructing them to focus on public safety (The Hans report) will not be sufficient. On priority, he needs to consult technical experts to take their guidance on how to clear the rain water logging efficiently and quickly. Needed technology shall be implemented for providing free flow of heavy rainwater through the blocked underground drainage lines, nalas and manholes across our twin cities. The heavy rainwater shall find a free flow path. Otherwise its impact causes heavy losses to one and all.

G Murali Mohan Rao, Secunderabad

Did Gandhi-Mandela ideologies run their course?

Human rights, universal brotherhood, world peace, democratic values, conflict resolution, poverty alleviation, woman emancipation, and much more. Can all these be dear to a single person? Two names instantly come to mind – Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela. Fighting apartheid to fostering multiracial democracy, the father of modern South Africa was beyond comparison because he knew “it is easy to break; difficult to build.” The very fact that a person could spend 27 years in prison for a singular and noble cause separated Mandela from other leaders of his time. His qualities of heart and head made him stay put to achieve his goals for the sake of his countrymen who suffered the ignominy of apartheid.

Jayanthi Subramaniam, Mumbai