MyVoice: Views of our readers 21st March 2024

Americans silent on Trump’s bloodbath threat

Former President of United States of America who lost his previous position to Joe Biden is again chosen as presidential candidate by Republican Party. In his address in Ohio State, he warned, “If I don’t get elected, it’s going to be a bloodbath for the whole - that is going to be the least of it. It’s going to be a bloodbath for the country”. Election for this august post will be held in November this year. His competitor Joe Biden is also an aspirant for this post for second time consecutively from Democratic Party. He is 81 and Trump is 77. Is there an acute dearth of younger leaders in USA for holding this high-powered post? How the US citizens keep quiet on Trump’s bloodbath comments is unintelligible.

NSK Prasad, Hyderabad

Bad manager blames his own tools

It is unfortunate that the TDP -JSP combine has scored a political self-goal, by foolishly propagating that the PM’s maiden programme in Chilakaluripet is a fiasco, which is not. (Will Election Commission crack the whip in AP? 20 March) Further, the duo is blaming others for the failure and complaining to PMO and ECI, to take action against the police and YSRCP. Was there any breach of protocol? No, nothing of that sort happened. Over enthusiastic cadres were controlled by PM himself, not the organisers. The people joking that when the TDP- JSP combine cannot organise election meeting properly, how can they fight election? If at all ECI has to take action, it should take action against organisers TDP and JSP, for causing inconvenience to the honourable PM.

P H Hema Sagar, Secunderabad

Sub: Editorial – Will Election Commission crack the whip in AP? (March 20, 2024). The editorial brings out a gamut of issues in which the Election Commission is expected to be impartial, just the way it has cracked the whip in WB and other states - transferring top bureaucrats and police officials, quite justifiably. The EC, one expects to be equally impartial in BJP-ruled states as well as in Kerala and Karnataka. Timely tough measures on errant political parties by the EC will surely shore up its credibility which has come to be regarded as the handmaid of the ruling party at the Centre. People look forward to the days when EC was under the governance of the late Seshan as the Commissioner.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

It is time the electorate focus on real issues

Eco consciousness does not list high on the list of priorities of Indians. That is why the politicians do not take it up as an electoral issue. It is hard to blame the citizens for this as a majority are living a hand-to-mouth existence and not knowing where the next meal is coming from, despite the 5 kg free rations scheme of the government. The clever, manipulative politician is content to let the topic of religion take centerstage in order to garner votes. It is time we concentrated on the real issues that are a threat to our survival.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Start desalination on a war-footing

We made urban centres concrete jungles. Lack of rural development has prompted village folk to migrate to urban centres. We never thought of limiting the population in any city. Felling of a huge number of trees, unlimited construction, lakes and bore wells getting dried up, lack of rain water harvesting, all led to water crisis in Bangalore, and it will be the case with other cities, too, in due course. Chennai has desalination projects. Mangalore, Cochin, Visakhapatnam, Goa and Mumbai should start such projects on a war footing. Urban planning is totally in doldrums.

Kantamsetti LakshmanRao, Visakhapatnam