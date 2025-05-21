MyVoice: Views of our readers 21st May 2025

MP minister must be punished

In the first place, the disparaging remarks passed by MP minister Vijay Shah aimed at Colonel Sofiya Qureshi after she performed a professional job briefing media on ‘Operation Sindoor’ is reprehensible and unforgivable. In a good augury the Supreme Court has ordered an SIT probe to get to the bottom of the case after justifiably rapping the minister holding a constitutional post for the crass remarks in public. In fact, the apex court outright rejected the minister’s apology on the grounds that he had hurt the sentiments of millions. Apparently, such remarks coming from a lawmaker is unacceptable. A punishment based on the SIT probe report will be a deterrent and put an end to such divisive politics.

K.R. Srinivasan, New Bhoiguda Secunderabad-3.

Show Vijay Shaw his place

The Supreme Court of India has done well by castigating minister from Madhya Pradesh Kunwar Vijay Shaw and rejecting his apology after making objectionable remarks against a great daughter of India, Colonel Sofiya Quereshi on Operation Sindoor. The apex court ordering a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the FIR against Shaw is welcome. It expressed deep displeasure over the minister’s comments, by retorting “you should be shameful for this statement”. A complete investigation must be conducted, and stringent action has to be taken against the minister.

Dr. Ch. Anand Kumar, Movva, AP

Dr Jayant Vishnu Narlikar was an outstanding astrophysicist

It was sad to read about the demise of eminent astrophysicist, science communicator and Padma Vibhushan awardee Dr Jayant Vishnu Narlikar in Pune on Tuesday at the age of 87. A towering figure in Indian science, Dr Narlikar was widely known for his pioneering contributions to cosmology, his efforts to popularise science, and for setting up premier research institutions in the country. A Wrangler and Tyson medallist in mathematical tripos, Dr Narlikar returned to India to join the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (1972-1989), where, under his charge, the Theoretical Astrophysics Group expanded and acquired international standing. Besides his scientific research, Dr Narlikar was well-known as a science communicator through his books, articles, and radio/TV programmes. For all these efforts, he was honoured by UNESCO in 1996 with the Kalinga Award for popular science works. A prolific writer and multiple award winner, the Sahitya Akademiin 2014, selected his autobiography for its highest prize in regional language (Marathi) writing. A salute to the noble soul.

Bhagwan Thadani, Mumbai

A star has fallen

Senior astrophysicist Dr. Jayant Vishnu Narlikar passed away at his residence in Pune on Tuesday. Dr. Narlikar was not only a scientist but also a science writer and a pioneer of science fiction. He authored several books and articles in Marathi and English on scientific topics. His Marathi science fiction story “The Cosmic Explosion” was translated into Hindi and English. To popularize science among the masses, he utilized television programs, article series, and lectures. He made significant contributions to astronomy, cosmology, and science outreach. At Cambridge University, under the guidance of renowned astrophysicist Sir Fred Hoyle, he completed his PhD and together they proposed the Hoyle–Narlikar theory of gravitation, which is considered an alternative to the Big Bang theory. He was honoured with numerous prestigious awards, including Padma Vibhushan (2004), Maharashtra Bhushan (2010), Sahitya Akademi Award (2014) and the UNESCO Kalinga Prize in 1996. Through his work, Dr. Narlikar inspired generations to develop an interest in astronomy. In his passing away, it feels like a star has fallen.

Dattaprasad Shirodkar, Mumbai

Govt schools remain perennially neglected

It is a sad irony that while private schools are being improved and developed across India, government schools are getting worse by the day essentially because of utter neglect by the authorities and successive governments. Many government schools are housed in dilapidated buildings that can collapse any moment, and almost all schools have a dearth of good teachers. As a result, the gap between the rich and the poor student in education is growing as regards quality of education. The government should pay attention to this issue, increase the education budget and use it for better infrastructure.

M. A. Qasmi MMERC, Mumbai-102