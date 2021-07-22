MyVoice: Views of our readers 22nd July 2021

Hans, be the trendsetter!

I congratulate The Hans India team for winning the hearts of the readers. Authenticated news in simple English is liked by one and all. Columns covering a variety of topics under the Sun make it a daily magazine.

Having several editions too adds advantage. Letters to the Editor cover more letters than many other newspapers. I would like to suggest bigger font to enable seniors to read comfortably, without much strain.

Readers tweets and one liners may be published under the Readers Comments to cover the views of the readers without needing much space.

Letters to Editor may be changed to What our Readers Write. You be the Trendsetter.

K Lakshman Rao, Gurgaon

I want to congratulate as one of Hans readers on mirthful consecration of its decade's trusted journey as a purveyor of truth, accurate, justified, independent journalism without yielding to political or any anti-people pressure groups. During its small tenure of just completed 10 years, Hans is cherishing professionally as one of four pillars.

Presentation of needful news covering not only two Telugu states but the entire country and all nations in a nutshell and in a burnished manner is highly laudable. I advise our readers to subscribe to hard copy for comfortable reading instead of going for Google search. I wish for Hans' progression to new heights in its service.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

Don't Olympics a super spreader

It cannot be denied that the world games event symbolise the triumph and celebration of unity of human power, tolerance peace, mutual respect and universal brotherhood.

This year's Olympic games are being held in the shadow of the pandemic. Already a few had been affected by the virus in the village. It is hoped that the event held once in four years should not become a super spreader.

The organisers and others responsible for holding the event should make sure that SOPs and Covid protocols are followed to the core.

Sravana Ramachandran, Chennai.

Snooping must be probed deeply

It is a matter of serious concern that Pegasus spyware has been allegedly used to snoop on Opposition leaders, political strategists, businessmen, lawyers, activists, public intellectuals and even serving Cabinet Ministers.

It is interesting that even the name of the IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw figures in the list. It is incomprehensible why the government did not spare 'its own people.'

If Big Brother is indeed watching what the citizens do, it is obviously something not worthy of a democracy. Invasion of privacy of free citizens of a free country by infecting their phones is inadmissible and indefensible. It merits a probe by either JPC or a sitting Supreme Court judge.

G David Milton, Kanyakumari

Sedition law still relevant

Apropos 'Antithesis of freedom and expression' by Madabhushi Sridhar Acharyulu (July 20, 2021). We cannot attribute redundancy to a law for the simple reason that it was conceived during the British rule in India.

India is a democratic country with an unlimited freedom and liberty to express, with no-holds-barred for purposes of course correction and constructive criticism.

To retain Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code since India became free is more relevant than ever in the present times when NGOs and human rights organisations have become vicious instruments to be misused for the purposes of anti-national activity by certain political and religious groups in the country, who cannot be ignored as it will have a snowballing effect on the country.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

This is concerning the editorial article, 'Antithesis of freedom of speech & expression' (July 20). Chief Justice of India NV Ramana has a unique point of view to lead the entire nation moving far from injustice and tyranny.

As per fundamental freedom of speech, no one could be incarcerated by sedition for his/her dissenting voices without probe by the apex court, because it has Constitutional tangibility. The CJI reiteration implies rigorously dissent against misuse of government to the sedition law of the establishment.

The national judiciary and civil rights should raise voices against not just 'sedition' but also against UAPA before people like Binayak Sen, Arundhati Roy, Umar Khalid are arrested for mere sloganeering.

Md Yousuf Kamal, Muzaffarpur, Bihar

Kerala CM lost moral eminence

When Kerala is ranked as number one in Covid spike, the government there issuing an order easing Covid curbs for three days to help people do festival shopping and celebrate Bakrid is nothing short of blatant appeasement by Chief Minister Pinnarayi Vijayan despite the apex court saying 'No' to Kunwar yatras in Uttarakhand and UP even after CM Adityanath pleaded to allow with restrictions. He has lost moral authority to claim Kerala model after allowing faith to take precedence over life. The bad precedent set by him is going to reverberate in political circles for a long time.

KR Srinivasan, Secunderabad

A triumph of Amaravati farmers

YCP, BJP spokespersons, TRS, Pawan Kalyan and so many Amaravati antagonists tried to vilify the visionary CBN but in vain.

All their attempts in the process of demeaning CBN are proved false in the light of the Supreme Court's repealing of petitions or accusations filed against Amaravati land pooling.

The SC verdict is an indirect triumph of the morale of the Amaravati farmers who gave away their lands to Amaravati. The only recourse left to these Amaravati antagonists is to knock the ICJ at Prague which attempt would be a practical joke.

K Sai Prasanna, Tadepalligudem