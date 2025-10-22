MyVoice: Views of our readers 22nd October 2025nd

RIP Govardhan Asrani

The passing away of veteran actor and comedian Govardhan Asrani on October 20 is a loss to the Bollywood film industry. Asrani, was known for playing versatile characters in films like ‘Sholay’, ‘Mere Apne’, ‘Bawarchi’, ‘Abhimaan’ and ‘Chupke Chupke’. Over a career spanning more than five decades, he appeared in over 350 Hindi and Gujarati films, playing everything from comedic roles to supporting characters to leads. He is most fondly remembered for his iconic role of the jailor in the film ‘Sholay’ where his comic timing, confident presence and delivery made the line “Hum Angrezon ke zamane ke jailer hain!” unforgettable. His craft influenced generations of comedians by bringing dignity, subtlety and art to comedy.

He made many future stars realise that making people laugh is not just about slapstick, but about timing, character and presence. Beyond humour, he occasionally showcased his dramatic range in films like ‘Aaj Ki Taaza Khabar’ and ‘Chala Murari Hero Banne’, where he also took up the director’s chair. He was truly one of India’s finest and most loved actors-his humour, expressions, and timeless performances will always live in our hearts.

Jubel D’Cruz, Mumbai

TTD letting down pilgrims with special darshan tickets

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) is issuing special entry tickets every month. However, those who manage to get the special entry tickets online are not getting accommodation at Tirumala. Due to this, so many poor people are losing their money since there is no option to cancel their tickets. Hence, TTD should provide accommodation to pilgrims at the time of issuing such tickets. Not doing so will be nothing but cheating the people possessing the special entry darshan tickets.

G Narasimha Charyulu, Markapur (AP)

End bias against girls, protect the unborn

This refers to ‘Karimnagar collector champions social awareness through music’ (THI, Oct 20). Kudos to the district collector Pamela Sapathy for taking a rare but virtuous initiative by releasing a musical video album ‘O Chinni pichuka…chinnari pichuka…ravamma nee intiki’. It is inspirational, motivational and thought-provoking when it comes to valuing a girl-child and urging people to end discrimination against girls and protect the unborn child.

The initiative speaks volumes about not only the nation’s social awareness but also its changing social perception. It is indeed a blessing to families having a daughter. People must desist from discrimination against girls and protect the unborn child.

Zubair Khan, Hyderabad

Enforce child protection policies across schools

The shocking incident of a nine-year-old student in Bengaluru being beaten with a PVC pipe by his school principal is not just an act of cruelty but also a wake-up call to streamline our education system. Schools are meant to nurture, not traumatize; to shape minds, not break spirits. When discipline turns into violence, education loses its moral core.

This tragedy reminds us that learning must be grounded in empathy and respect. Parents, educators and authorities must work together to create safe spaces where children grow through guidance and not fear. Strong enforcement of child protection policies and accountability for abuse are no longer optional—they are essential to preserve the sanctity of education and the dignity of every child.

Mohammad Asad, Mumbai

Punish habitual offenders

It is most tragic that a 42-year-old constable from Telangana, Pramod, was stabbed from behind while he was taking a criminal Shaikh Riyaz on his bike. The criminal was being taken after undergoing treatment at a hospital in Nizamabad. Riyaz is accused in 40 criminal cases. One wonders why the police are not thinking of PD Act to ensure that he gets bail after every arrest.

It is quite unthinkable that a habitual offender was being taken by a constable on a bike. Hope the Centre, judiciary and the police department will come up with a mechanism that can deter such criminals by an Act in BNS. Incidentally, the police commemoration day began with a tribute to Pramod.

JP Reddy, Nalgonda