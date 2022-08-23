MyVoice: Views of our readers 23rd August 2022

AAP's Gujarat poll pitch

The AAP has entered the electoral fray in Gujarat as a key player; it could well make it a triangular contest. It makes a refreshing change to see the AAP being committed to fight the election in a state long known as the 'laboratory for Hindutva experiment' on the all-important issues of education and health. It will be a welcome development if the AAP's campaign promising free and quality education and health care for all, free electricity for the poor, 10 lakh government jobs and Rs.3000 employment allowance brings issues affecting the lives and livelihoods of the aam aadmi are brought to the top of the political agenda.

This would force the BJP, which want to fight elections on 'culture', 'religion', 'cultural nationalism' and 'religious nationalism', to significantly modify its election strategy and shift its focus from polarising voters to telling people how best it will deal with the bread and butter issues of politics. No matter how well the AAP performs in the upcoming Assembly election in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state, Arvind Kejriwal's party must be commended for conveying to all the stakeholders on what issues elections should be ideally fought.

In the first round the AAP has succeeded in accentuating the distinction between them and the BJP on their priorities. People of Gujarat now have a choice in AAP and their receptivity to the Delhi Model in Gujarat remains to be seen. It is now too early to predict or bet its place on the rostrum. In this context, it must be conceded that the AAP is still ambivalent about secularism and social justice. Also, it is still to clarify if its Anna-led anti-corruption movement was sponsored by the RSS.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

Sisodia in troubled waters



The CBI has named Sisodia as an accused in an FIR registered in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi government's Excise Policy 2021-22. Jain is behind the bars on charges of alleged money laundering. CBI officials, however, said the probe agency has not issued any LOC "as of now" against Sisodia or any other person accused in the Delhi excise policy "scam" case. They said the process of scrutinising documents is going on and notices are being issued to suspects for questioning. Delhi Chief ministers is trumpheting his own achievement through paid channels. But the corruption charges rocked the Delhi government. He may not have the same high decibel shout against his adversaries.

Krishnan Subramani, Trichy Tamil Nadu

IS's claims on 1st Indian suicide bomber



The IS mouthpiece "Voice of Koharasan" proudly announced that the first Indian suicide bomber was a Keralite who had converted from Christianity to Islam and was given the name of 'Aboobacker Al Hindi ' responsible for the death of 25 innocent lives. There are around 100 youths from Kerala who have joined the IS in Syria and Yemen. The Koharasan in the chapter of 'Memories of Shuhada' had mentioned about jihadis from Thrikkaripur in Kasargode district, by name Mohsin and Dr Ejas, the former became a willing suicide bomber who carried out the Sikh Gurudwara attack in Kabul on March 24, 2020; and the latter carried out the 'brave act' of killing 39 people by attacking a jail in Kabul. Is Isalm oblivious to these diabolic acts of radicalisation, and must ruminate on such mindless acts; while the believers constantly claim these are not part of Islamic doctrine.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

Freebies to the doctors



According to a news report the makers of Dolo 650 distributed 1,000 crore freebies to the doctors during Covid pandemic. But the 'Business today' says Dolo 650 cornered sales of approx. 567 crores since March 2020 selling more than 350 crore pills and 7.5 crore strips.

If the above figures are true how could MICRO LAB (the manufacturer of Dolo) disburse freebies worth one thousand crore to the doctors. There seems to be something fishy about the news report; it seems that the aim is to malign not only this leading company but all the doctors too. Dolo 650 is the leading brand of Paracetamol in the country and its on the counter sale is also extremely high. Keeping all these facts in mind who will believe that the company distributed such a colossal sum to get it prescribed. The allegation should be thoroughly probed.

Dr Sunil Chopra, Ludhiana, Punjab