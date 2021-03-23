MyVoice: Views of our readers 23rd February 2021

Helping senior citizens get vaccinated

We, a married couple belonging to the senior citizen group, not easily mobile, were sitting with our fingers crossed as to how to get vaccinated for Covid-19.Like a boon, one fine morning, a message flashed in my WhatsApp ID.

It informed that a voluntary organisation, in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad is rendering service, absolutely free of cost, to those married couples among senior citizens and senior citizens are living alone.

It helps Registration, fix the time slot, pick you from your place to the vaccinating hospital you choose, coordinate inside hospital, get you vaccinated, collect your vaccination certificate and drop you back at your residence.

All these services are absolutely free of cost. You have to pay only the vaccination charges to the hospital and nothing else. We, in our 70's,have availed this service and we remain highly thankful to them. Still good Samaritans are among us! The helpline number is 98660 06269.

Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad

Hypocrisy of BJP exposed in TS

The state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay had gone hammer and tongs against CM KCR for fielding former PM PV's daughter Vani Devi in the recent MLC elections from graduates constituency which she won wresting the seat from BJP. He questioned whether the victory belongs to PV or KCR. This is akin to pot calling the kettle black.

BJP never had any qualms in appropriating leaders from other parties. It had the temerity to own Vallabhbhai Patel though he was a staunch Congress man till his last breath. There is no end to the celebrities being roped in by the party to cash in on their popularity for electoral gains.

The Metro man Sridharan who built his reputation doing government projects with government money is being fielded by BJP in Kerala. It even announced him as CM candidate.

Supposing in the unlikely event of his winning the seat tomorrow, does the credit go to BJP or Sridharan? Sanjay should stop making such allegations. Nobody prevented BJP or Congress from approaching Vani Devi and offer her the seat. Having missed the bus, there is no point in making these allegations. It was a masterstroke by KCR and it paid dividends.

The point is BJP is on cloud nine after the municipal elections and considering itself invincible. It is bound to be disappointed if it treads on this path of imaginary strength. Notwithstanding anything else, KCR is sweet and sound in his talk, while Bandi Sanjay is mostly bitter and abusive.

Vinay Bhushan Bhagwaty, Hyderabad

BJP lying on CAA implementation

BJP has promised in its election manifesto for Bengal assembly elections that CAA will be implemented in the very first cabinet meeting which is not true which is based on the reply given by govt in the Parliament: "Home ministry has time till July 2021 to frame and notify rules for CAA implementation. Extension has been given by.a parliamentary committee.

The Ministry of Home Affairs informed the Lok Sabha that it has been given extra time till July 2021 to frame and notify the rules to implement the CAA. Until the rules are not notified the act cannot be implemented. The additional time has been granted by the Committees of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha", Minister of State Nityanand Rai said in response to a parliamentary question.

Though the CAA was passed in Parliament the rules for implementation are still being drawn up and the Minister also informed the house that the Committee on Subordinate Legislation have granted extension of time up to 9 July 2021.and this is the third extension.

So it is very much clear that in the very first cabinet meeting (if the party forms govt) CAA cannot be implemented. It is expected from a national party that the true picture should be presented before the voters.

Yash Pal Ralhan, Jalandhar

Lessons for US and India

This refers to the editorial 'China under US scanner'. It is good to see that there is a tangible shift in the present dispensation by Joe Biden administration is evident with regard to China for not living up to a bare minimal expectation of the world in terms of fair play and decent behaviour with its neighbours and others.

The US in fact has learned to be realistic with China, when it comes to needless aggressive posturing by China against its neighbours like India and other countries who have similar and unmistakable complaints about China's unhealthy and expansionist intentions.

The Alaska rendezvous by the US albeit nothing more than a 'pulse-reading' vis-à-vis China for more enduring and decisive issues to be discussed that must cover all gamut of mentality and attitude by China; and must not be confined to human rights and suppression of Uighur Muslims there.

There is a feeling unexpressed mirth and suppressed joy among some quarters about taming of Uighur Muslims in China, who have become a vicious and uncontrolled force to reckon with, in other parts of the world to pose a serious threat to other religions practiced in the world, to become a peril to the peace loving world.

There are already reports in this regard to radicalise educated youth, by encouraging anti-national activity and jihadist mindset on their part that will not only shatter the multi-religious fabric of the country, above all upset the peace-loving tendency of Hindus, who always believed in the principle of 'universal religion – universal brotherhood and universal love'.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad