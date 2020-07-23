MyVoice: Views of our readers 23rd July 2020

Karnataka Congress should stop beating around bush

This refers to the report 'Lockdown not solution: Yediyurappa' (The Hans India, July 22). The decision of the Chief Minister of Karnataka to not to extend lockdown in the State is laudable.

The decision which has taken recently by the Karnataka Finance Department to hold all the ongoing and new recruitment process has sent shockwaves through the job seeker community. The State government should refrain from passing such ludicrous orders instead focus on reviving the economy.

Congress leaders should stop beating around the bush and submit the evidence on their allegations regarding the misuse of funds in the procurement of Covid-19 related equipment, if they possess.

Vinayaka M, Bengaluru

Close places of worship to prevent corona spread

These days, the novel coronavirus is rapidly spreading. Almost five lakh devotees visited Tirupati Balaji temple during the last 45 days and the priests and the devotees and the local residents have been affected by the virus. There is no place in hospitals for getting treated.

Our country, which was in the bottom in the global map of coronavirus in the initial days of the outbreak, now occupies 3rd position. What happened to caution and common sense?

I earnestly suggest the Union government through these columns to instruct closure of all temples and other places of worship, especially Tirupati Balaji temple and stop Amarnath Yatra too to safeguard the public health.

K L Rao, Visakhapatnam

Identity of Covid-19 patients should be protected

If you live in a WhatsApp-friendly housing society, chances are you know who the Covid-19 patients near you are. Residents' welfare associations often play fast and loose with patient data, just like quite a few public institutions.

The Kerala government has been relatively more conscientious; it released its third notification regarding handling personally identifiable information recently. However, even it made a few missteps at first.

For example, after the first cluster outbreak in the State, the State government published detailed individual information about patients, who were later identified and stigmatised in the media as "super spreaders".

In similar ways and others, people suspected to have Covid-19 as well as those who have tested positive have often been stigmatised and been subject to harassment. There are many situations where the preservation of patient identity is impossible and unadvised.

For example, courts have ruled in favour of limiting the right to privacy of an HIV patient if the patient posed a risk of transmission to their spouse-to-be. However, the nature of personal information that needs to be shared should be carefully considered.

Srilatha Devisetty, Guntur, AP

Let's heal society through collective action

During this pandemic, we are living in a renewed awareness of our mortality and constant worry about our loved ones. It induces guilt of potentially being a carrier and causing harm to others. During or post a traumatic episode, people may experience survivor's guilt of not being able to do enough to save loved ones or guilt of not being able to say goodbye.

These are complex emotions and are unfortunately here to stay as we carry on our fight with this pandemic. Time will tell whether we recall this episode as an instigator of generational trauma, but arguably the footprints can already be seen. It is, therefore, important to acknowledge the influence of these emotions on our wellbeing.

As we anticipate long-term impact of events happening today, regulating frequency and nature of visual media consumption, having predictability in routine during uncertain times, seeking and providing support, and finding safe havens with trusting individuals may facilitate emotional health.

It is important to realise that despite living in isolation, there is a "shared recognition" of this experience, providing us an immense opportunity to heal society through collective action.

Arjun Daniel, Hyderabad