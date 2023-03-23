MyVoice: Views of our readers 23rd March 2023

Modi, Kishida bring India, Japan closer

The visit of Japanese premiere Kishida to India has improved the scope of relations between India and Japan by leaps and bounds. The outcome of meeting between Modi and Kishida is promising. Against the backdrop of China's rise of influence and its hegemonic attitude towards the international community, the ties between two major democracies of Asia have to be redefined to the needs of contemporary times. The balance of powers at Indo Pacific region cannot be maintained with leaving the field to over ambitious China. The good relations between India and Japan will help the cause of global peace and economy, apart from i individual benefits to both countries.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

PSU banks on track, post higher profits

It is definitely a welcome sign of Indian public sector banks good performance in view of reduced gross NPAs GNPAs (5.53%) and rise in profits to over Rs 70,167 crore as of December '22. This reflects a good bank recovery system especially post-merger of banks. Capital adequacy ratio of 14.5% further implies that the banking management is on good financial status with no cause of worry whatsoever unlike in earlier periods where some private sector banks had literally a run on them due to faulty management and mounting NPAs. But even in the present conditions, increase in provisioning for NPAs and addition of fresh NPAs is a matter of serious concern for the banks which must be reduced by real recovery if not eliminated drastically.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

How could a conman trick so many officials?

It is surprising that the arrest of Gujarat conman Kiran Patel and now in custody continues to be shrouded by mystery with literally no coverage in mainstream media or TV channels. Here is a conman from PM's home state who has been hoodwinking police, politicians and even in sensitive J&K with a claim he is an important pointsman for PM Modi and no wonder in this world of technology, none dared cross-check due to fear. The ruling party and the government officials and security personnel managing the PM's security have not learnt the lessons. When Ms Indira Gandhi was treated in a similar way, conman Rustam Nagarwala mimicked her voice and made SBI Chief Cashier to bring Rs 60 lakh from SBI branch in Parliament Street with a claim that PM wants the money for top secret operation in Bangladesh. The rest is history.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

Law dare not touch bigwigs

This refers to Hans editorial "Why can't netas boldly face the law?" (March 20). We are fed up with the absurd words that 'law will take in its own course." Law will take its course according to whims of high ranking political stalwarts. There are many such cases to cite. As aptly said, common man is crushed under the wheels of procrastinated laws illegitimately, unlawfully and on intangible reasons. Fear folds the faces of commoners and drives the daredevils to a safer place like today's political bigwigs. Today the accused Kavitha, Sisodia or anyone else at the helm may be convicted but royal treatment will be accorded even in behind bars. This is the prevailing condition in India.

NSK Prasad, Hyderabad

Govt delayed action on Amritpal

This refers to the new avatar donned by Amritpal Singh in an attempt to revive Khalistan in Punjab. Separatism needs to be nipped in the bud, as such anti-national forces are encouraged by Pro-Khalistan elements abroad and ISI of Pakistan. Amritpal Singh is on the run like a coward despite talking tall about his agenda; while his close associates and deputies have been taken into custody, and a large cache of arms and ammunition was received at different parts of Punjab. One feels that the police should have been proactive and decisive as they are now, when an open challenge against the government by Amritpal Singh was raised last month.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

Conduct thorough probe into paper leak

In the TSPSC question paper leakage, only two persons involved are blamed and police cases booked but what about immediate officials who control and monitor them and their official activities? Is it not their responsibility to see that system is perfectly and properly used and not misused with corrupt methods as the future of lakhs of unemployed involved who have been waiting for jobs spending huge amount in coaching centres, staying in hostels and in shared rooms with self-cooking, attending libraries and going for loans for all these? By just blaming two people directly connected with scam, government seems to be just shielding others who are totally negligent in overlooking two persons activities.

Jayaprakash Reddy, Nalgonda