MyVoice: Views of our readers 23rd October 2025

OMG! BMW cars to ‘combat’ corruption!

Fighting corruption with seven BMW cars worth ₹five crore for the Lokpal team starkly contrasts with the country’s economic reality, where barely two per cent of citizens pay taxes for 1.4 billion people. Such extravagance by those meant to curb corruption reflects misplaced priorities and misuse of public money.

Officials need not chase the corrupt in luxury but render their duties with integrity and simplicity. Minds that justify such waste only encourage corruption rather than fight it. They must be replaced with pragmatic and upright individuals, who remain true to their profession, even if it means sacrificing brilliance for integrity and purpose.

R S Narula, Patiala

Digging history to taunt is reprehensible

Your editorial “Govt must stop blaming past regimes for economic failures” (Oct 22) is an eye-opener. It applies not only to economic failures but each and every failure; State governments are no exception. It is true that they claim credit for every positive outcome and absolve themselves of blame for everything that boomerangs. Certain amount of criticism for a while is acceptable but digging history and playing the blame game is not always appreciated and unwarranted.

Dr J Bhagyalakshmi, Madanapalle

Centre must restrategise exports policy

This is further to your editorial “Government stop blaming past regime for economic failures” (Oct 22). At the outset, politics in India has never lacked drama. It is well known that NDA rode to power in 2014 largely due to the UPA government’s failures. Now the Union Minister Piyush Goyal pointing at the Congress administration for the increase in exports exposes his own inability to balance imports and exports with Japan and South Korea. In short, he appears to be walking on political quicksand than coming out with concrete measures to increase exports to these two nations. It is time the NDA government realises that eventually only aspirational and credible leadership would work in favour of India. Blaming the Congress rule serves no purpose.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad-3

BRS finds Basti Dawakhanas in utter state of neglect

It seems like state-run hospitals, community health centres and primary health centres (PHCs) are in terrible shape as they must reckon with inadequate infrastructure, staff shortage, non-availability of quality medicine and not paying salaries for months together. It is time that the Department of Health pulls up its socks and start focussing on the wellbeing of the poor and middle-class section, who cannot afford treatment in corporate hospitals. It is appalling that doctors have been giving expired medicine to the patients, which amounts to gross negligence as this will endanger the lives of the people.

The concerned authorities must focus on sanitation both within the hospital premises and its surroundings; provision of drinking water and encourage NGO’s who can provide hygienic breakfast and meals to patients and their attendants at affordable costs. The Minister for Health, senior bureaucrats and doctors should make surprise visits to PHCs and CHCs to make sure that the health providers are functioning well and catering to the needs of its citizens, especially the poorer strata.

R J Janardhana Rao, Hyderabad-28