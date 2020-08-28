MyVoice: Views of our readers 28th May 2020

JEE, NEET entrance exams should not be delayed

A campaign has begun demanding postponement of the medical and engineering - NEET and JEE - slated for September, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to surge. However, there is no knowing how long this situation will continue. Keeping qualifying exams in abeyance is not in the interest of lakhs of enrolled candidates. The national test agency, which conducts both exams, has announced social distancing measures such as more testing centres, fewer students per room, and staggered entry and arrival. NEET and JEE is the culmination of two years of intense study by higher secondary pass outs. Interminable delays blunt their preparedness. Despite all these leaders - Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Odisha Chief Minister Patnaik, and several others - joining populist chorus demanding postponement, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal must not buckle before the protesters, as that would enable a vocal minority to override the interest of the silent majority that wants to enrol in college soon. Further delay would be self-defeating as herd immunity could be a long time away. By then the next batch would be ready to sit for these examinations, creating an untenable situation. Onus also rests on the Centre and the States to restore transport services so that students can travel without difficulty to venues. Authorities must amplify the reassuring messaging to students and parents that safe conduct of exams in their interest, especially with politicians and even international teen activists joining the cancel bandwagon. Such entrance tests have been conducted overcoming Covid-19 fears in various countries, India must not dither either.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

Bollywood should get rid of its nepotism

Hollywood of western world which always fascinates film buffs with their stories, content, and genre including thriller, action, etc is loved by the youth of our nation. Just for example, people here talk about Batman and Superman but not about Shaktiman. Here is where Bollywood comes where directors like Christopher Nolan, Zack Snyder, Jon Favreau and Russo brothers do not exist. What they create is unrealistic shows, meaningless dramas and heaps of trash. We 137 crore people of India are sold by media, fashion newspapers editors and the like. Bollywood is full of nepotism, and there is no brain, and is notorious for stealing stories from the west. Steve Jobs said good artists copy, great artists steal - and we have always been shameless about stealing great ideas. And Bollywood is pretty much doing that thing. Hollywood has nepotism but not like Bollywood has. If it does not mend its ways and start afresh, Bollywood will be gone, and once again English people will rule the tinsel town. Today an outsider died due to the evil practices in Bollywood, tomorrow many others will also die. This thing will kill Bollywood. No matter how powerful you are, be humble always.

Madne Pravesh Kumar, Hyderabad

Life is precious, tests can wait

The JEE and NEET entrance tests are slated to be held from September 1st. It is considered the holding of the tests when the pandemic is at peak, is not only desirable but also highly risky. The risk of Covid-19 is still not over. Huge number of positive and cases and Covid-19 deaths are being reported on a daily basis from across the country. People are living in fear. The agony of the parents will become multi-fold. Heaven will not fall if the test is postponed and held on a later date after restoration of normalcy. There will surely be an academic setback for students appearing for this year's tests. But can be overcome by other means by deferring this year's study to next year. Life is more important than money or study. Secondly, there is a race over finding a medical candidate for the virus by many countries including India. Research and trials are in the final stage. So, a medicinal answer to the virus is around the corner. Tests can be held when normalcy is restored.

Sravana Ramachandran, Bengaluru