MyVoice: Views of our readers 24th July 2021

Greatest sports show kicks off

After many scheduling issues, in the midst of a pandemic, the greatest sports show started in a gala way. The Olympics is the pinnacle of sports and as humans, the limits of human endeavour are challenged. We all remember watching Sergie Bubka, Abebe Bikila, Jesse Owens, so many swimmers and gymnast Nadia Comanici, the pick of all with a perfect ten. The greatest show on earth is here and watch out the acrobatic moments, close races and podium finishes from life action.

Jayanthi Mani, Trichy

There is no denying that the Olympic Games represent the acme of excellence in the sporting world. Athletes train years and make huge sacrifices for this dream.

Though Olympics is highly competitive sports arena, our athletes have the tough mindset and like foreign athletes must aim to beat the best. Our medal hopes are from world champion shuttler PV Sindhu, boxer Mary Kom, shooter Manu Bhaker, wrestler Vinesh Phogat, lifter Mirabai Chanu and archer Deepika Kumari. As for the men, our hopes rest on grappler Bajrang Punia, boxer Amit Panghal, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and shooter Saurabh Chaudhari.

KS Rao, Thane

It's good that Olympics 2020 has not been cancelled due to pandemic. The global event of sports and games is the symbol of spirit of humanity. The wars, famines and pandemics should not be allowed to dampen the high spirits of entire human race. It's heartening to note that the medals are made with recycled electronic material and the cardboard beds provided for the players will be recycled giving thrust to cause of green planet. The host, Japan, and the participant countries deserve appreciation of all.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

Tokyo Olympics always proved to be innovative. When Tokyo hosted Olympics in 1964 it introduced computer statistics for the first time. In 2020 Olympics (or 2021) it is introducing green and clean energy in all stadiums where events take place. It is introducing 5 new sports – karate, base ball / soft ball, sport climbing, skateboard, surfing – to add up to 33 sports altogether. Tokyo and Japan have always been an inspiration to any age, gender, field.

Sreelekha PNS, Secunderabad

Muzzling the media



The raid by the Income Tax Department on the premises of the Dainik Bhaskar media group across several States appears to be an intimidatory tactic adopted by the government to suppress the media. Dainik Bhaskar and its other publications have been vociferous about the government's inept handling of the second wave of Covid-19. The local news channel in UP, Bharat Samachar, had also denounced the State government for its handling of the pandemic.

NJ Ravi Chander, Bengaluru

Need to deter baseless charges

The Telangana government has timely warned all those who made wild allegations of corruption and nepotism without going into the factual picture on the recent land auctions. Some have directly accused the officers by name and designation. It's high time courts came to their rescue from being defamed in an unscrupulous manner. Should the courts prove the innocence of the officers, then legal expenses should be recovered from the accusers along with severe punishment.

D Nagarjuna, Hyderabad

A step in right direction



The appointment of Flood Management Team by TS government is a step in the right direction to look after rescue, relief and rehabilitation works in the flood-affected areas. This team of officers should address the problems faced by the people due to the floods, more so in the catchment areas. Reallocation, arranging food items, instilling confidence in the people to overcome the unavoidable flood situation should be done on priority. They can also plan for preventive steps to minimise the damages caused by floods in the future.

GVN Murthy, Hyderabad