MyVoice: Views of our readers 24th March 2025

India plagued by same ills for decades

Ramu Sarma in his Bold Talk hopefully predicted a developed nation despite many negative forces. I saw a practical joke in 1950 that people were crying for food, education, health and justice. In 2025, it means after 75 years, the same realistic one is before us. The unquestionable reason for this unchanged trend is not the poor status of the government, but as everyone primarily points out there is a high amount of corruption at all levels, not to name a particular issue. High respect for judiciary is also lost after bundles of currency are found in Delhi High Court Judge’s residence. Many personalities like S Radhakrishnan, Abdul Kalam, Ambedkar, Akkineni Nageswara Rao rose from low levels by dint of their talents. Better to talk least about the Congress party which is far below its freedom-era rank and file.

Dr N S R Murthy, Secunderabad

Allahabad HC ruling on rape shocking

Union Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi is right as she has completely disagreed with the Allahabad High Court’s ruling on what constituted rape or attempt to rape. The Court ruled that mere grabbing of breasts and snapping pajama strings did not amount to rape or attempt to rape, but fell under the ambit assault or use of criminal force against any woman with the intent to disrobe or compel her to be naked. The ruling was termed as the most shameful and absolutely wrong by many leaders. Young girls can be subjected to the horrific act, and it still won’t be considered rape. The court completely ignored the survivor’s trauma.

Zeeshan, Kazipet

TG to splurge on beauty pageant

Telangana was formed in 2014. At that time, the debt of the state was ₹75,577 crore. In ten years, it touched ₹6 lakh crores. The INC government is not able to fulfil the election promises made for want of funds. Most of the state’s population is reeling under poverty. At this point in time, the government’s decision to hold the 72nd edition of Miss World pageant sounds illogical, unwanted and unnecessary by spending a sum of over ₹54 crore. The government must have a relook at holding the event since it is of no use to the people.

Sravana Ramachandran, Chennai

PM Modi remains wary of media

It surprises one to know that PM Modi, who has not given a single press conference to date, found time for a three-hour tete-a-tete with Lex Fridman, an American podcaster and AI researcher. It is evident that the PM is extremely selective about the person(s) who is/are allowed to interview him. Perhaps, he is more disposed to being heard and is averse to being questioned. This is baffling because Modi is still a popular leader and unlike most political leaders, has a squeaky-clean image. Is Modi living under the shadow of this quote by Napoleon Bonaparte – “Four hostile newspapers are more to be feared than a thousand bayonets?”

Avinash Godboley, Dewas (MP)

Kerala’s move on elderly care laudable

Kerala has become the first state in India to pass a law creating a commission for senior citizens. This new commission would focus on protecting the rights, welfare, and rehabilitation of the elderly. Today’s elderly face a lot of difficulties, including neglect and abuse and in many cases denied safety and peace of mind in the last phase of their lives. The commission besides safeguarding the elderly ensures their rehabilitation, legal aid, and social integration. The commission will be playing a vital role in matters related to the aged people, advising the government on new welfare programmes for senior citizens, and monitoring the well-being of the elderly.

M Pradyu, Kannur

Ignore climate change at our peril

Your editorial on climate change is a “wake-up call” that highlights the urgent need for collective action. It’s time to “separate the wheat from the chaff” and distinguish between climate misinformation and credible scientific research. The consequences of inaction will be “a bitter pill to swallow,” but by working together, we can “stem the tide” of climate change and create a more sustainable future.

Sridevi Tejaswani, K Kakinada