MyVoice: Views of our readers 24th September 2022

Let wisdom prevail upon YSRCP

Refer to Hans editorial on September 22. Rechristening the names of places, institutions, buildings etc., is not new anywhere in the world and it is not a crime also. To cite a few examples in Telangana State, NG Ranga Agricultural University, AP Open University, NTR International Air Port were renamed respectively after Professor Jaishankar, Dr BR Ambedkar and Rajiv Gandhi. But in the case of Dr NTR Health University at Vijayawada, the situation is different. The pride of Telugu people and their mother tongue was brought to limelight nationally and internationally by NTR only. His unchallenging and immortal movie roles in all genres that steadfastly erected him as 'Aradhya Daiwam' as aptly stated by Hans. Honouring majority public opinion is the essence of democracy. YSRCP with its thumping majority in the Assembly should take up with Union government for conferring Bharat Ratna award on NTR.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

When a district is named after NTR, renaming the Health University as YSR Health University need not be mistaken. District is bigger than any university. YSR was a doctor basically and the Aarogya Shree scheme introduced by him was quite a popular scheme as everyone knows. This helped those who could not afford costly treatments in corporate hospitals. Even the CM himself made it clear this point. Let us not make it an issue please. Everyone likes NTR.

K L Rao, Visakhapatnam

Oppn response to PFI crackdown sad



When religious extremism has no place in a multi-religious and multi-cultural society, a ultra-religious outfit like Popular Front of India (PFI) assiduously following a multi-pronged strategy to spread its wings throughout the country in order to communalise the polity and enforce Taliban brand of Islam not only spells dangerous but unacceptable in a civilised democracy. The nation cannot be expected to be a mute spectator to frequent terror attacks and brutal acts from all sides by religious fundamentalists. It is sad that opposition parties except condemning hate speeches lack courage to rise to the occasion to sensitise the society against against such outfits.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

The crackdown on PFI nationwide, by the NIA and ED in which all top leaders of the Popular Front of India were arrested, must break the back of this anti-national organisation which is presenting its legitimacy by way of a service entity to hoodwink the people and the country. The hartal announcement by the PFI in Kerala is indicative of deep roots and reach of PFI in the state as Kerala is the only state that witnessed wanton vandalism and brutality, before which the police seemed helpless and powerless. It is time to root out PFI, in letter and spirit, in the interest of the rest who abide by the law.

K R Venkata Narasimhan, Madurai.

The PFI describes itself as 'a neo-social movement which strives for the empowerment of marginalized sections of India.' Its stated goal is 'to ensure advancement and uniform development of all the citizenry including Muslims, Dalits, Backward Classes and Adivasis. Democratic protests are legitimate political activities; they cannot be misconstrued or misinterpreted as 'anti-national' or 'terrorist' to suit the ruling dispensation's political narrative or agenda. Religious minorities cannot be discriminated against, demonized or cast as the fifth column under the guise of nationalism.

G David Milton, Maruthancode

Need for law to curb hate speeches on TV



The visual media has a major share in propagating hate speech. Under disguise of free speech, some television channels are encouraging hate speech telecasts with impunity. The brazenness is supported by fringe elements that cannot thrive on congenial environment in society. As the apex court has opined, there should be a law and proper guidelines to deal with the menace strictly. But such law should not be another weapon in the hands of the state to intimidate the media in the name of disciplinary action.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

The biggest threat to mainstream media is not from new age digital platforms, but the mainstream media channel itself is most corrupt with unwanted hashtag topics, allegations and counter allegations at the top of the voice. This has been going on for the last 15-20 years. The soul of the country was killed by the shouting, quarrelling persons. In the name of TRP and cut throat competition, people will have to digest more of fake news rather than the real truth. With a sudden surge of welcome enlightenment, one wonders if the writing is on the wall for an open fight in the four walls of the newsroom one day.

C K Dorai Ramani Suresh, Trichy