MyVoice: Views of our readers 25th April 2024

PM trivialising electoral rhetoric

The Congress election manifesto promising a nationwide caste census and equitable distribution of wealth to the extent possible has found resonance with the people and caught the BJP on the back foot. It is astonishing that Modi does not feel a sense of shame or guilt for being so blatantly and brazenly communal and malicious. He seems to think that as an avowed Hindu nationalist he is entitled to invoke religion and religious symbols to create enmity between religious communities. Modi lends what is essentially a ‘class issue’ a religious colour and makes it a ‘religious issue’. It goes without saying that when the country’s wealth is obscenely unevenly shared, impoverished people stand to gain and not lose from redistribution of wealth. It is perfectly legitimate for a political party to say that it will try to bridge the wide disparity between the rich and the poor and reduce economic inequalities in terms of income, consumption and wealth.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

***

In his rally in UP, Narendra Modi said that Congress intend to give away national wealth to infiltrators and to those who have more children, with obvious mention to Muslims. The Election Commission is silent and non-reacting to such provoking speeches of BJP leaders, but prompt in cautioning the others. In reaction to the speech of Modi, Akbaruddin of AIMIM said that India belonged to Muslims. The elections of 2024 will go down in the history as the most unruly and unfair in the Independent India.

P R Ravinder, Hyderabad

***

With the low turnout in the first phase of elections that held on April 19 , the BJP which is at helm of affairs is fearing that low turnout would be against it and it thinks its impact is gradually decreasing in the north India. So, it resorts to dividing the voters on the religion basis. True to this argument, Narendra Modi stated that if the Congress voted to power it would loot wealth of Hindu people including gold and holy thread of their women and distribute among the people who prefer more children (here Muslims) and infiltrated from neighbouring countries into the country. It is not proper to twist the promises made in the Congress manifesto such as distribution of wealth to income inequalities and census of BC caste for garning votes.

Pratapa Reddy Y, Tiruvuru, NTR dt, AP

It seems there is no stopping cyber cons

The rising cybercrimes in the country should be an alarm bell to the public and authorities. The reports suggest Bengalureans lost a whopping sum of Rs 240 cr to cybercrime in just first two months of this year. Given the rising trend of perpetrators using newer methods, it is becoming increasingly difficult to detect cybercrimes, allowing perpetrators to go scot-free. While cybercrime has been around for years, it has escalated lately with newer trends emerging to fox not just the gullible public, but also the cyber police. This calls for urgent steps on a war-footing by the Central and the state governments to set up special agencies dedicated to preventing and detecting cybercrimes.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

No political discourse on youths’ concerns

This refers to the edit on the indifference of the youth towards voting. But can one really blame them? Look at the kind of election campaigns being carried out by all political parties. All kinds of irrelevant topics are discussed which hold no interest for the young people. They are more worried about their education and jobs. No party has any clear cut plans on how to deal with the state of joblessness in the nation. The youth are largely unimpressed by the antics of the political leadership and have developed a kind of antipathy towards politics as a whole. This is not be a good sign for democracy in India. A distrust of the political class seems to be the main reason.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai