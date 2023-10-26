MyVoice: Views of our readers 26th October 2023

Need to moderate content on social media

While in respect of a popular social media like WhatsApp, we have an administrator to look after and regulate the content of its contributors, it is a sordid fact that there is no such moderating medium with respect to the ubiquitous platform of Facebook. Of late, this social media is going agog, becoming notoriously hosts for videos exhibiting visuals which are highly erotic, sexually provocative loaded with lousy, sensational and tantalising themes. Youth are easily tempted to be led astray and fall on the unsocial and evil ways, as they are available in a “free for all” template. This, in turn, takes its toll heavily in a harmful way of promoting anti-social and criminal tendencies among all, particularly in the youth, in an otherwise calm and peaceful living atmosphere in our society. This can’t go forever! Act before it is too late. Let there be an administrator for Facebook as well.

Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad

Boost key drivers for faster job creation

Thanks to Hans India, for an eye-opening article on creation of jobs to boost Indian economy. (Faster job creation key to a faster economy, THI, 23 Oct). Certainly faster job generation is a crucial factor for the rapid growth of Indian economy. When more jobs are generated, it leads to increased income and consumer spending, which in turn stimulates economic growth. This is the right time for the governments at Centre and in States to wake up from deep slumber and focus their attention on key drivers for faster job creation which include investments in infrastructure, manufacturing, skill development and promoting entrepreneurship. Further, the governments are duty-bound to promote small and medium sized industries (SME), which can play a significant role in generating employment opportunities. Hence, it is crucial for both the government and private sectors to collaborate in creating an environment, conducive to job growth to achieve faster economic development.

P H Hema Sagar, Secunderabad

Manipur, Myanmar shadow on Mizo polls

At 79, life has come full circle for Mizo National Front (MNF) chief Zormathanga, who is fighting to retain his position in Aizawl. Events in Myanmar and Manipur, which have people with kinship ties with the Mizos, have overshadowed events in Aizawl. The MNF is hopeful that the rise in anti-racist sentiment will help the party overcome allegations of anti-incumbency, particularly corruption. The Congress campaign has focused on the MNF’s association with the NDA and the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), accusing the party of being in the BJP camp. It believes that Mizo sub-nationalism has an anti-BJP flavor in the Christian-majority state this election season. What turn this will take after the vote on November 7 is anyone’s guess.

M T Farooqi, Chennai

Clear huge backlog of cases in courts

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud clearly and correctly specified that the ‘unelected judges have vital roles to play’ (The Hans India). He also stressed that they are not elected. It is true that the legal heads are well-qualified, talented and competitive.Thus, they get selected to various positions in law. The politicians appear and appeal for votes only during the elections. But, a large number of people are becoming patience less as their issues are kept pending in courts thus getting stagnated over years. Thus thgey end up by paying court and lawyer fees till they get verdict. The CJI is requested to kindly simplify the judgements so that a large number of people get relief from a single judgement. Thus many issues can be sorted out by generalising the commonality for issuing the judgements.

G Murali Mohan Rao, Secunderabad