MyVoice: Views of our readers 26th September 2022

Despicable happenings

Being a woman, I am ashamed of penning this letter in spite of my pulse warning not to write this hasty one. The apt aphorism that a lady is like a lamp to illuminate the glory of parents and in-laws is an undistorted fact. But the doctrine of womanhood is moving towards unlawful ends by means of selfish nature. Our society is sinking slowly with malfeasance of wives and husbands on the ground of salacity Innocent lives of Children are also being liquidated as they are obstructing their lecherous activities. Further some men and women are running bawd houses in their dwelling places in disguise. It is very sad that bad and indecent image is being built by our co-citizens against our well-established culture and heritage. Can they shape themselves reformative by giving up hitherto drenched in illicit and illegal showcases?

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

Time for more surgical strikes

Apropos, 'Peace seekers don't shelter terrorists: India slams Pak at UN' (Sept. 25, 2022). It is a much-needed solecism in good neighbourly behaviour for Pakistan, by India's First Secretary in the permanent Mission of India to the UN, Mijito Vinito, in the wake of Pakistan raking up the Kashmir issue, calling it a stumbling block in ties between the two countries. Pakistan is spending major part of its resources on terror-related jihadi activities, ignoring its commitment to people in terms of food security, education and health. It is so bogged down in terror that the country's PM has said Pakistan is being viewed as a beggar when its delegation visited other countries. Pakistan's cross-border terrorism against India must be proactively addressed by surgical strikes on terror camps located in PoK and other parts of Pakistan.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

A proactive govt pleases people

When it is factual and the government is praised, it is neither an over statement nor political. The recent incident of chaos and stampede at Gymkhana Ground injured a few of the fans, some seriously. However, the government's approach in assuaging their feelings by offering them tickets, transport and special arrangements to watch the India-Australia match is laudable. This was an unexpected and welcome gesture from the government. Likewise, whenever the government gets to know, be it hospital, fire mishap etc., its instant response should be appreciated as much as we find fault for deficiencies in attending to the grievances.

D Nagarjuna, Hyderabad

Cong must realise need of hour

Pathetically, the grand old party is now weakened immensely and decimated drastically to such an extent where Indian democracy can't afford to have such a dismally weak opposition. It is high time for Congress to learn lessons out of its mistakes lest total extinction will be the ultimate fate of it. People too want the presence of strong opposition in the country to put a check on dictatorial tendencies of ruling party. Indian democracy would become more vibrant if Congress gets strengthened and plays a constructive and responsible role as the main opposition party.

Raveendra Babu, Hyderabad

Restore NTR's name to health varsity

The naming of the NTR Health University to YSR Heath University is not laudable. Naming the Health University after YSR does not give him additional image as we know YSR is also respected by all sections of the people. Government could have given his name to a new upcoming university. The YSR government is doing a mistake and they need to reconsider it for the smooth functioning of the present government. Junior NTR also tweeted very well and he was an opinion that by removing NTR's name to Health University his image will not come down and similarly by naming the health university after YSR name will not enhance his image as he was being recognized and respected by the people of the other Telugu speaking state.

Kanagiri SN Prasad, Hyderabad

It needs entire Oppn to take on Modi

All opposition political parties in India are fully vexed with most part of BJP's dealings on aspects of less or no priority being shown on non-BJP governments. No opposition party can fight with BJP

at hustings without bringing Congress into their fold. It is an undeniable fact that PM Narendra Modi is gaining popularity globally but losing faith locally. One thing to be kept in mind before venturing is

that Chandrababu Naidu's untiring efforts in successfully uniting

all opposition gang against BJP in 2019 elections had ended in miserable failure and that particular event kept TDP away from BJP till date. Proper analysis and utmost care is needed to be evinced to fight with the elephantine lion.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad