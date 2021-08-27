MyVoice: Views of our readers 27th August 2021

Fill up tribunal vacancies, too

The good news of the Supreme Court having almost full strength of Judges after many years is indeed a welcome step. It is after many years that the government has acted with such a lightning speed to clear the names of all nine names recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium. In the same breath, the government should take proactive steps to fill up vacancies in various tribunals. Upholding the principles of democracy is always a welcome news for the citizens of this country.

P Satya Lakshmi, Secunderabad

Politicos must hold their horses

Before we decide whether Union Minister Narayan Rane, who also happens to be the erstwhile CM of Maharashtra, is guilty or not and should he be punished or not, let's talk about being nice as the politicians show themselves in public. A person who holds such a high position should have known that nobody has any right to take the law into his own hands, using unparliamentary words or phrases. The way lawmakers behave in Parliament or Assembly, they should do the same outside. While expressing contrarian viewpoint, political leaders must take care of not crossing the 'Lakshman Rekha' of political niceties. Incumbent CM Uddhav Thackeray has also used inflammatory words against UP CM Yogi Adityanath. Should same happen with CM Thackrey? Cops have to think about this.

Anushka Panwar, Ujjain

Expedite cases against lawmakers

The Supreme Court has justifiably urged the West Bengal government to hold its horses on the Pegasus snooping row and not to go ahead with a separate judicial enquiry. The court said it might take up the snooping cases next week and pass a comprehensive order. The top court also pulled up the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) over the slow pace of investigation in cases against sitting and former MPs and MLAs. The observation came while referring to reports filed by ED and CBI.

N J Ravi Chander, Bengaluru

Retail credit offtake to quicken

Our FM Nirmala Seetharaman is advising banks to push credit expansion more speedily. The government's push comes at a time when credit growth is hovering around 6 per cent due to risk aversion by lenders as well as borrowers. As corporates are deleveraging and moving to capital markets for their funding requirements, banks have focused on the retail segment to boost credit offtake. However, after the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, stress in the retail segment has increased. Banks had done a similar exercise in 2019 to meet the demand requirements. Between October 2019 and March 2021, Rs 4.94 trillion worth of loans were distributed. It is indeed now or never situation.

MR Jayanthy, Mumbai

Bank retirees' pleas go unheeded

It is a very great decision taken by the present Union Finance Minister for having given green signal in enhancing the family pensions of bank retirees payable to 30% of the last pay drawn by the deceased retirees. It is really a great human gesture of the Finance Minister for having agreed on the issue which has been pending for decades. It is a fact that the retirees do not get any medical insurance cover after 70 or 75 years of age, and even for the below 70 years aged retirees, payment of insurance means a foregoing of 2 months pension even 4 decades after nationalisation of the banking sector. Afterall, they also deserve concern when retirees' pension in RBI, NABARD, central government employees, etc is being revised periodically by the government.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

Elderly care not yet a priority

This is with reference to the article 'Empathetic eco system eludes elderly.' Due to longevity, the number of senior citizens has been increasing. The elderly face many problems including insecurity, financial, health and societal. In urban centres, joint families have given way to nuclear families which forced elders to fend for themselves. It is expected that this population may rise in India to 30 crore by 2050; the government must consider providing old age homes at lower costs with high quality food and healthcare facilities so that the old people should lead secured lives, without depending on anybody.

TSN Rao, Bhimavaram

Aadhaar service at MeeSeva needed

The Telangana government is providing services of different departments through MeeSeva. But at present, no service is available for Aadhaar card at MeeSeva centres. Those people who want to change address or make any changes in Aadhaar card have to go to any Aadhaar centre or post office. Due to heavy rush at Aadhaar centers, and post offices, specially old people face a lot of difficulties for their turn. I request the Telangana government to give the permission for all MeeSeva centres to render the Aadhaar card updation services, too, as soon as possible.

Syed Nisar Mehdi, Hyderabad

Pakistan may turn Taliban on India

As the Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat has said the new situation in Afghanistan will prove advantageous to Pakistan in promoting terror against India. Having provided all kinds of support, Pakistan will force the Taliban to open shop in PoK to have an unhindered access into Kashmir Valley. The new mix will pose a very security scare for India. To overcome this India must improve and revitalise the existing security cover on LoC, more practical moves are needed by India to thwart Pak designs.

Venkata Narasimhan K R, Madurai