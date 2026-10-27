MyVoice: Views of our readers 27th October 2026

Time to tame the Congress and CJP

Apropos your editorial ‘Govt must engage with Rahul; Cong leader must oblige traders’, the nation wonders if Rahul Gandhi – a part-time politician nursing the ambition to become the country’s prime minister, has crossed the ‘Lakshman Rekha’ in terms of scheming against the nation, seeking foreign assistance and derail the progress and development-oriented NDA government at the Centre. The mock Parliament by the Congress at a five-star hotel is a dubious exercise that is tantamount to self-defeat by the Gandhi family with a coterie of clowns applauding moves made by Rahul Gandhi. Interestingly Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is feverishly canvassing for Gandhi’s candidature as PM. But then how can such an individual with an unstable and inconsistent mind rule the country with countless hidden motives and agendas against the nation–with a particular affinity with one community? The apprehensions of Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) ‘on the spur of the moment’ agitations planned by CJP and Congress are quite genuine. It is up to the people of the country to tame the foolhardiness of the CJP and the Congress.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

Govt-Oppn dialogue can end standoff

When two elephants quarrel, it is the grass beneath that suffers, and in festival season the grass is the small shopkeeper (“Govt must engage with Rahul; Cong leader must oblige traders”). Politics and commerce need not collide if both sides plan the calendar together. Parties could register their big rallies a month ahead, and a joint panel of police, traders and organisers could fix dates, routes and timings that keep shopping lanes open during peak festival days. Predictable rules protect livelihoods without silencing anyone. Yet the deeper quarrel needs a conversation, not a standoff. The government can meet the Opposition on the questions raised about the Election Commission, and the Opposition can accommodate traders’ worries by shifting its rally by a few days. Compromise is not weakness. A democracy is healthiest when both dissent and business can breathe.

K Chidanand Kumar, Bengaluru

Protecting electoral credibility is a shared responsibility

With reference to “Govt must engage with Rahul; Cong leader must oblige traders” (THI, Oct 26). Public confidence in elections depends not only on impartial administration but also on the visible credibility of electoral institutions. When serious questions arise about the Election Commission, dismissing them as partisan attacks can deepen suspicion. The Opposition, however, must present specific evidence rather than rely on sweeping accusations. The Commission should address substantial concerns promptly, publish relevant explanations and follow transparent procedures. The government must allow such scrutiny without treating it as an affront to its authority. Independent institutions become stronger when they can withstand questioning without appearing defensive. Protecting electoral credibility is a shared responsibility that transcends party interests and safeguards the legitimacy of elected governments.

Abbharna Barathi, Chennai-23

Onus on govt and Oppn

Apropos “Govt must engage with Rahul; Cong leader must oblige traders” (THI, Oct 26). Dialogue between the government and the Opposition is essential for a functioning democracy. Disagreement is inevitable, but refusing to engage with political rivals weakens public confidence in institutions. Equally, Opposition leaders must recognise that political programmes can impose genuine costs on traders, workers and ordinary citizens. Neither electoral victory nor the right to protest should exempt leaders from considering public interest. The government should address legitimate concerns through open discussion, while the Opposition should choose methods that minimise disruption. Such engagement does not require either side to surrender its principles. It demonstrates maturity, accountability and respect for citizens, who expect governance rather than endless confrontation.

Pon Arunkumar, Namakkal-637202

Political uncertainty will hit small traders

This is with reference to “Govt must engage with Rahul; Cong leader must oblige traders”, (THI, October 26). Small traders cannot afford prolonged political uncertainty during an important business season. Unlike large companies, neighbourhood shops often operate on narrow margins and depend on daily sales to meet rent, wages and household expenses. Political leaders have every right to organise demonstrations, but they must consider who ultimately bears the financial consequences. Rahul Gandhi should consult traders before proceeding with programmes likely to disrupt commercial activity. The government, too, must not dismiss their concerns as politically motivated. Alternative venues, advance notice and peaceful arrangements can protect both democratic expression and livelihoods. Political influence should be measured not merely by crowds assembled, but by responsibility shown towards ordinary citizens.

S P Suganya Devi, Coimbatore