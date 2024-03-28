MyVoice: Views of our readers 28th March 2024

All parties mum on growing inequality

The growing economic inequalities in India more than before are alarming. That India in British rule is said to be brighter in equality economically is bitter news to swallow. According to the authentic reports produced by some renowned economists, one per cent of top of the population holds 40 per cent of wealth and earns 26 per cent of national income. The lower 50 per cent of population has to adjust with less than one-fourth of total income. If the trend goes like this, India cannot reap the fruits of accelerated growth. The policies should take care in promoting inclusive growth of economy, while boosting wealth creation. Unfortunately no political party seems to promise a policy shift towards more equal society in general elections. Afraid of losing funds from bigwigs?

Dr DVG Sankara Rao, Vizianagaram

Kudos to Amul for venturing abroad

Hats off to Amul fresh milk and Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) for debuting in the USA, mainly targeting Indians and Asians in big cities. It is a wise move. Amul will set up its manufacturing plant in Wisconsin, US. All other Indian (milk) dairy farms must emulate the same to earn more profits. Besides earning precious foreign exchange, this can help Indian rural people lead better lives. Amul products (milk, cheese, butter etc.) are exported to more than 50 countries in the world. We suggest Bharat Ratna to Father of White Revolution, Verghese Kurien. Thanks to Kurien’s billion liter milk idea and efforts (Operation Flood), India is self sustained in milk and is the largest employment provider in the rural sector.

PV Madhu Nivriti, Secunderabad

Kejriwal must quit, prove innocence

Ref: Editorial on “Kejriwal’s instruction to ministers from custody leaves ED puzzled” (Mar, 27). It is unconventional, unfair and unjust. It is not constitutional too? Secondly, Lalu and Jayalalithaa resigned their posts soon after being imprisoned. Decency demands his resignation. How long will he officiate from prison? In the best interests of things and upholding the constitutional moral ethics, Kejriwal must resign his post, prove his innocence. First Germany and, now, US sought a fair trial for Kejriwal. They must refrain from interfering in the internal affairs of other countries. This big brother attitude needs to be condemned.

N R Ramachandran, Chennai

BJP hypocrisy in respecting women

Senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh is habituated to using unparliamentary language against his opponents. Now he went ahead and used filthy words against a woman, the CM of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee. Dilip Ghosh’s comments that Mamata Banerjee should decide first about her real parentage are highly objectionable. Our PM calls BJP Lok Sabha poll candidate Rekha Patra of Sandeshkhali and praises her as Shakthi Swaroopini on one hand and on the other he maintains stoic silence on his party men’s objectionable comments against women. Congress leader Supriya Shrinate also posted objectionable comment on Kangana Ranaut, but without any pressure she was swift enough to tender an apology. While NCW chief Rehka Sharma has urged Congress to take action on Supriya, she is silent on Dilip Ghosh’s comments.

Zakir Hussain, Kazipet

Is there move to privatise oil PSUs?

According to officials, the dealer commission revision involves a complex formula, allowing a higher commission per litre to lower selling outlets. If the land on which the outlet stands is owned by the dealer, then the commission goes up by another 20 paise per litre. In any case, for almost seven years there is no upward revision in the dealer commission, which means there is something amiss in the entire episode. The present NDA government is following the Western model by privatising the public sector undertakings. As such, there is truth in the apprehensions of the petrol/diesel retail dealers in the country. India is not a developed country like those of the Western countries. As such aping the West at this juncture could be counter-productive, because the private sector in the country is not reliable. Blindly trying to follow the West could boomerang on NDA.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada