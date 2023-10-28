MyVoice: Views of our readers 28th October 2023

A climate of distrust, fear and hatred

The recent summons by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to Vaibhav Gehlot, the son of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, has further intensified the already polarized political landscape. The statement made by Ashok Gehlot, in which he describes the situation as worrisome and accuses the BJP of unleashing terror in the country, raises questions about the state of our democracy. The political atmosphere appears increasingly charged, leading to a climate of distrust and fear among the citizens. It is imperative that the government and the opposition engage in constructive dialogue to address the concerns and apprehensions of the public. A healthy democracy thrives on open and transparent discussions, allowing citizens to make informed decisions.

Maimul Safui, Howrah

Encourage sports as a profession in India

After a spectacular show in Asian Games, bagging over 100 medals, India’s sportspersons are competing domestically in 42 disciplines at the National Games which got off to a spectacular in Goa on Thursday. As the Prime Minister expressed nation’s intent to host the 2036 Olympics in the country, it is time to put an effective plan to build sports talent in the country. Any prestigious games will involve creation of world-class sports infrastructure which is essential for grooming our talent. National Games will certainly serve as a strong ‘launch pad’ for all the players out to set new records. There is also a growing awareness among the youth to take to sports as a profession. What is needed is a sound ecosystem to help them realise their Olympic dreams and take India’s prestige to new heights.

Mahesh P, Tirupati

Lend all help to ex-Navy veterans

It is shocking eight Indian Navy veterans have been handed the death penalty by a local court in Qatar, who are in jail since 2022, and confined in solitary confinement, about which Indians are totally in dark for reasons behind this serious allegation levelled by Qatar. This appears to be a serious conspiracy on part of the Qatari government that always spoke and acted against non-Muslim countries in the world. The grapevine is that a Pakistani naval officer had met the Qatari military official allegedly before the arrest of these eight officers. The government must explore every avenue for the release of these officials, and their safe return to India.

K R Venkata Narasimhan, Madurai

It is very shocking to hear that eight Indian Navy Men were sentenced to death by Qatar court that they were spying on Qatar’s submarine programme for Israel. The verdict of Qatar’ s court is deeply shocking . They were taken into custody in August last year in an alleged case of espionage,many opposition leaders raised this matter in Parliament, but nothing much was done to release them. India has cordial relationship with Qatar and hope our PM will do all necessary efforts to release our Navy nen.

Zeeshan, Kazipet

Crucial crusade by Bhuvaneswari

Never in Chandrababu’s 45 years of political life coupled with bouquets and brickbats was his wife involved in matters of political importance. CBN’s alleged corruption cases which seem to be clearly and evidently fabricated unlawfully and illegally without an iota of evidence are rising eyebrows. Her crucial crusade in the state of Andhra Pradesh exposing her husband’s developmental activities and his poor people’s friendliness and the present head of the government in harassing and hurting CBN’s soul, heart and body and throwing restlessness and mental agony to his kith and kin do not influence courts as their eyes are shut with a black ribbon. Law will take its own course.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

Address mental issues of children

This has reference to the report on ‘Autism, ADHD risk to increase screen time in children.” It is a known fact that the children in India face health issues and are afflicted by illnesses and disorders. There are a variety of factors that contribute to these issues and one is the addiction to these digital devices. It is the elders of the families and the schools who have to strictly inhibit and prohibit all the kids from these devices. The parents have to focus more for the children education and health than their devices .

G Murali Mohan Rao, Secunderabad

Battered England on brink of exit

Cricket is unpredictable and therefore it is no surprise that England is on the brink of exit from the ODI World Cup. Perhaps, the English players lack motivation to perform well and retain the ODI championship, which they have won for the first time in the last outing (2019). If and when the England team makes an exit due to poor performance, it would mean that as a team they are not clicking while some individual players are doing their job rather well. That means in order to win matches team work is equally important alongside individual grace in this highly competitive game of Cricket which is unpredictable till the last ball is bowled on many occasions.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada