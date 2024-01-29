MyVoice: Views of our readers 29th January 2024

India’s impressive republican journey

From overcoming centuries of darkness to breathing the air of freedom, India’s journey as a republic has been a magnificent tapestry of struggle, resilience, and progress. The sacrifices of countless freedom fighters paved the way for a new India, one constantly pushing boundaries and establishing itself as a leader on the world stage. The recent G-20 conference stands as a testament to this potential, while the growing spirit of self-reliance promises a brighter future for every Indian. This, in essence, captures the true beauty of India’s republican journey – a triumph of the human spirit, etched in the ink of progress and the promise of a glorious future.

Md Ashraf Siddiqui, Lucknow

Power games kick off; AAP govt at stake

As elections are approaching, the power games have begun. The I.N.D.I.A bloc is seen breaking away, with Nithish Kumar rejoining NDA. Mamatha decided not to have seat sharing with Congress. AAP, too, is not ready for seat sharing. Now, Delhi AAP found itself on the verge of breakdown, as Rs 25 crore allegedly offered to its MLAs to switch sides. Wonder, why I.N.D.I.A alliance was formed in first place, if there be no understanding et all.

P R Ravinder, Hyderabad

What kind of Ram Rajya when fear reigns?

Circa 1975 when Ms Gandhi imposed Emergency everything was happening out of fear, if not being ticked off as anti-establishment. Circa 2024, on 22 January, there was an air of fear all over Delhi. Though, there was no emergency, almost all houses, shops, and all sundry had to hoist saffron flag with image of ‘Jai Shriram’ slogan. The vehicles with saffron flags were criss-crossing city roads at full speed. Late evening, it was Diwali celebration declared by none other than PM of India. What kind of Ram Rajya is this, where fear factor main source to prove one’s devotion to Ram so much even central government employees quarters also were forced to prove their loyalty. From Emergency to Ram Rajya, democracy is at stake then and now, sadly the media unlike then has lost the guts to report the reality of fear psychosis.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi should not have personally led the consecration of the Ayodhya Ram temple. He is the Prime Minister and not a religious cleric or a spiritual leader, and he represents the state of India where many minorities live and have been living in peace for hundreds of years. While Hindus are a majority in India, this should not allow the government to create an environment where religious minorities feel threatened. Many western countries have a majority Christian population and they pretty much make up the major part of the elected governments. But this does not mean that they start getting involved in religious matters.

Jubel D’Cruz, Mumbai

India forging forward on growth track

There is a 250-fold increase in the purchases using credit cards in the country wherein today there are 93 million post-paid cell phones besides unlimited digital payments using smartphones in the country. Every year 40 million people commute by airplanes and 26 million Indians go to foreign countries. All this indicates that there is a phenomenal increase in the total number of Indian elites and huge improvement in the economic well-being of the nation during the last one decade. Also, during the year 2023, 40 lakh new brands of cars have been purchased in India wherein prices of cars have gone up by 22%. There is a 22% increase in the number of houses each costing more than one crore. Last year there was an 18% increase in the number of 150 cc bikes, 35% increase in refrigerators and 45% increase in the number of washing machines. India has fastly recovered economically after lifting the Covid-19 lockdown in 2022. It is slated to have an opportunity of 7% growth rate.

Bh Indu Sekhar, Hyderabad

A selfish, opportunistic and unethical leader

Nitish Babu’s return to soulmate BJP and NDA is no breaking news, given his brand of opportunistic politics and discomfort with RJD and I.N.D.I.A bloc. In this regard, NK’s divorce with I.N.D.I.A evidently is not on ideological grounds. In truth, the chief reason for quitting the alliance is that he was not made the PM candidate or the convenor. Add to this is the growing stature of young Tejaswi Yadav, the Deputy CM and illustrious son of Bihar strongman Lalu Yadav, who had emerged as the most powerful leader in the government. This has caused heart-burn to Nitish Babu and inspired him to take a second U-turn in a span of two years, which reveals his brand of selfish, opportunistic and unethical politics in Bihar.

P H Hema Sagar, Secunderabad