MyVoice: Views of our readers 29th October 2026

Terramation-Caution is the buzzword

This is further to your editorial “Will human composting replace existing burial methods?” Human composting, or terramation, presents an important question for India: should a country still struggling to ensure the effective utilisation and maintenance of its existing electric crematoriums embrace a relatively new method of handling human remains simply because it is promoted as environmentally sustainable? Beyond religious and cultural concerns, terramation brings forth questions about public-health safety, environmental impact, affordability and regulatory preparedness. The need for caution is underscored by the Health Council of the Netherlands, which advised on October 2, 2025, against permitting human composting at present, citing insufficient scientific evidence on safety and sustainability, including uncertainties about pathogen transmission and the safety of the resulting human remains. The Council called for independent research and standardised processes before the method could be properly assessed. If a country with established scientific and regulatory institutions considers the evidence insufficient, India has even greater reason to proceed carefully, while accounting for its diverse climate, uneven infrastructure, medico-legal requirements and funeral traditions. Before embracing terramation as the next green revolution in funeral practices, India should assess how effectively it uses existing alternatives, establish the method’s safety and environmental credentials under local conditions. Novelty should not be mistaken for proven sustainability.

Kattamreddy Ananth Rupesh, Vijayawada-8

El Niño impact turns severe

El Niño -induced deficient monsoon has left Telangana reeling under acute drought. The government declaring 365 mandals across 31 districts as drought-hit for kharif 2026, 111 severe and 254 moderate drought - shows the gravity of the situation. In Hyderabad, groundwater tables have plunged drastically in a single year, borewells that once found water at shallow depth now go dry even at great depths. Reservoirs are depleting and HMWSSB has cut pipeline supply to many residential areas. Added to that, water mafias and illegal extraction rackets are draining Hyderabad dry, turning a basic right into a costly commercial commodity and hitting working-class women the hardest. The government should come out with a comprehensive drought mitigation and water conservation plan, crack down on water mafia, promote rainwater harvesting and ensure drinking water and power supply.

Ganti Venkata Sudhir, Secunderabad

Students should choose career of their choice

Dr Uma Maheshwar Rao, Director of NIT Rourkela, has rightly advised students to pursue careers of their choice rather than choosing it to live up to family expectations or under parental and societal pressure. Students are often confused about which course to pursue. Many students are keen on software and computer engineering without giving a thought on job opportunities and employability skills. There is a gap between industry expectations and academics and many students are often not industry ready. As Dr Rao has pointed out, India needs not only software engineers but also civil, mechanical and electrical engineers. He has rightly advised students to take up a career that interests them.

Parimala G Tadas, Hyderabad-50