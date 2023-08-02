MyVoice: Views of our readers 2nd August 2023

Yogi Adityanath’s comments unbecoming of CM

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanaths comments that Gyanvapi should not be called a mosque and Muslim society should step forward and offer a solution for a Historical mistake, there is Jyothirlinga, Trishul and Prathismas in Mosque are nothing but unnecessarily raising a controversy. The matter is in Allahabad High Court and the judgement will be given in few days and persons being on high posts should refrain from making such comments. It is not the CM’s duty to interfere in religious matters and the CM’s duty is to develop his state and look into the problems and basis needs of his citizens. The Babri Masjid case was resolved when a group took law into its own hand and demolished the centuries - old structure. Now it seems we are going on the same path as that of the Babri Masjid issue. Government and Courts should see that the same should not be repeated. To prevent unnecessary litigation, Parliament enacted the Places of Worship Act when P.V Narsimha Rao was the Prime Minister. Adityanath the CM of UP should know that because of this Act the status of all other places of Worship including those at Varnasi and Mathura was frozen by it.

Zakir Hussain. Kazipet. Telangana

SC’s assessment on Manipur is right, and welcome move

It is a welcome move by the Supreme Court asking the SIT to probe the systemic violence that is raging between the two ethnic groups in Manipur in respect of atrocities against women that took so long to come to the notice of the outside world; and the delay involved by the police in registering the case and filing the FIR against the perpetrators irrespective of the community to which they belonged as confidence and public trust of the police is rudely shaken as a result since the polices’ direct involvement is alleged in handing over the victims to the mob. At the same time, there must be no lapse or less seriousness to view similar cases of crimes against women happening in other states; not to dilute or make them seem casual as similar happening in other states make the case any lighter compared to Manipur incident; is very strong and serious message to the administration in terms of safety and wellbeing of women in the country.

Apex court is right in its assessment that what has happened in Manipur is unparalleled and no excuse can be given that other states also witnessed crimes against women. Ideally the Supreme court should set up a committee, because GoI also does not have any objection to it. More so in the light of the fact that it was one policeman who handed the women to the mob, it became non-negotiable to have unbiased investigation. But the investigation should be time bound so that the victim woman gets due justice. It is because of the disgusting assault against women that this case got into the limelight, otherwise it is a sorry state of affairs across the country when it comes to lodging a timely FIR. Last but never the least, it is high time when the Manipur CM is asked to go a more competent and sensitive person should be given charge to run the state.

Bal Govind, Noida

Annamalai yatra shows BJP gaining ground

A new wave has just started. K Annamalai, the dynamic and energetic BJP chief of Tamil Nadu has embarked on a padayatra from Kanyakumari. The groundswell of support for him is enormous. The humungous crowd which kicked off the yatra is testimony to a change of atmosphere in Tamil Nadu and the rise of a national party and the beginning of the end of the uneducated, uneducable and corrupt Chief Minister and his family.

Jayanthy Subramaniam, Mumbai

TSRTC merger with govt political

In an unprecedented move, the Telangana state cabinet in giving a nod to merge the Telangana State Road Transport corporation into the state government is unwise without giving a proper thought. Even when it has been incurring heavy losses year after year with no semblance of a chance to bring a turnaround in its financial position goes to reveal the decision was influenced wholly for the sake of votes and the polls. Though it has been a long pending demand, the government kept the matter in cold storage due to the corporation already in financial doldrums. All in all, the latest move for short-term gains exposes the short-sighted policies of the government, any modalities worked out to improve the finances of the corporation may only cast a huge burden on the government and nothing else.

K R Srinivasan, New Bhoiguda, Secunderabad