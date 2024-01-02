MyVoice: Views of our readers 2nd January 2024

A confident India seeks greaterprosperity

There is not an iota of exaggeration or doubt when Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India is brimming with self-confidence as the country is steadily achieving one milestone after another in terms of progress; and there is a need to keep up the tempo in this year, too, in paving the way for the nation becoming a developed country to benefit all people belonging to all sections. Another milestone in this regard achieved on the first day of the New Year was the launch of ISRO’sXPoSat, becoming the second only to NASA to achieve this great outer space feat to decipher the stellar remnants of dead stars. It would have been a wonderful thing if the Opposition, too, had a similar mindset to be inclusive in achieving national goals and priorities as envisaged by the government.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

***

India is placed on a comfortable perch as it enters the New Year. Its economy has recovered from the upheavals of COVID- 19 and is steaming ahead as the world’s fastest-growing one. The country’s macros are in good shape, whether it is the fiscal deficit or the external account. On the international stage, India has been an influencer in the G-20 and climate forums; its non-partisan stance in the Ukraine and Israel wars will serve it well in an increasingly fractious world. Hopefully, our country will be all-around progressive and prosperous country in 2024 as well. India decisively withstood global headwinds in 2023 and is likely to remain as the world’s fastest-growing major economy on the back of growing demand, moderate inflation, stable interest rate regime and robust foreign exchange reserves. It is likely that the Reserve Bank may go in for a rate cut during the course of 2024 if the retail inflation remains within the specified band of 2 to 6 per cent and the price of crude oil does not show any unexpected spike driven by geopolitical factors, including Russia-Ukraine war, Israel-Gaza conflict and blockade of Red Sea route.

Mohammad Taukir, Bettiah, Bihar

Shuffling of MLAs by YSRCP a good move

The talk of the town today in AP is the shuffling of certain sitting MLAs by the ruling party led by the dynamic CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. (YSRCP reaches out to leaders, Hans India, 28 Dec). If you read between the lines, this shuffling exercise is a brilliant “chess move” by YSRCP with an objective to brighten the electoral prospects and increase the number of seats from 151 to 175. In fact, the shuffling of certain MLAs will help the YSRCP in addressing local grievances, balance caste equations and consolidate the party support. While the confident YSRCP is fully geared up for the electoral battle of 2024, the opposition parties are shaky and in total disarray. Besides, field surveys suggest that the people of AP have decided overwhelmingly to give a second term to the YSRCP, keeping in view the pro-poor good governance in the last 5 years.

P H Hema Sagar, Secunderabad

Conviction of micro fin pioneer sad

It’s surprising that the world-renowned pioneer of microfinance, Md Yunus, has been convicted by the court in his country, Bangladesh, on some violations of labour laws. His political rivalry with Prime Minister Shaik Hasina is not a secret. She described him as blood sucker of poor people. He got Nobel Peace Prize for his selfless service to the community. He revolutionised microfinance sector in Bangladesh and has become an instrument in bringing out lakhs of people out of poverty. His work has been emulated by many countries. The cases against him are believed to be politically motivated by many. In August 2023 many international personalities came forward in his support. He deserves fair deal from his countrymen and moral support from all.

Dr DVG SankaraRao, Vizianagaram

Balancing optimism key to happiness

This has reference to the Hans India review on “Being optimistic may lead to poor decision-making”. All the parents and the teachers teach morals, brave stories, positive words list etc., to make their children optimistic throughout their life. Thus, several children focus well on their studies. With optimism, they keep changing their success path. As success nears them, their confidence boosts. Many achieve higher ranks and grades, but their settlement may not suit their achievements. As a result, their confidence levels weaken and acquired optimism is suppressed as their bosses may not appreciate everybody’s confidence and optimism. Let us hope from this New Year, all will build up sufficient optimism, but not to be greedy for desired results. Thus, balance and compromise keep one and all happy.

G Murali Mohan Rao, Secunderabad