MyVoice: Views of our readers 2nd July 2021

Build consensus soon

Krishna water dispute between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh is unfortunate but pitiably Modi government maintains studied silence over the issue and try to fish in the troubled waters to gain politically ( KCR to take water war to Delhi, July 1).

When Indus water treaty could end periods of conflict between arch rivals countries-India and Pakistan, can't Telugu states , which were together for five decades, arrive at a consensus and resolve the issue amicably?.

Kshirasagara Balaji Rao, Hyderabad

Apt editorial

The editorial 'Will our children lose the ability to learn'? (June 30) aptly stressed many brownie points that is shaping our children to be indolent on class work and active on browsing the mobiles for games and other unusual and unnecessary activities.

Attending physical classes makes the students busy from dawn to dusk and very less time or no time is left to handle the mobiles. The skills - Listening, Speaking, Reading and Writing (LSRW) have been reduced on account of online learning and spectacles have become an added attraction since corona pandemic made its entry.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad