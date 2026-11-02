MyVoice: Views of our readers 2nd November 2026

Today is All Souls Day

The Commemoration of All the Faithful Departed, commonly known as All Souls’ Day, is observed by the Catholic Church on November 2. On this day, Catholics throughout the world remember and pray for the faithful departed. Many parishes organise cemetery visits, prayer services and celebrations of Holy Mass, enabling families to gather at the graves of their loved ones. All Souls’ Day also provides an opportunity to pass on the faith to younger generations.

When parents and grandparents bring children to cemeteries and pray with them, they teach them to remember the dead, respect the dignity of every person and trust in God’s promises. It is important, however, to understand that a Mass celebrated in a cemetery is not inherently more powerful than one celebrated in a church. The Eucharist is the same sacrifice of Christ, celebrated according to the Church’s liturgical norms, whether in a church or another place permitted for worship. The particular significance of a cemetery Mass lies in its setting.

Jubel D’Cruz, Mumbai

Guitar maestro Sadanandam was one-of-a-kind

More than just a guitarist, S Sadanandam was the silent heartbeat, a backbone behind countless timeless Tamil melodies. His demise marks the end of a gloriously golden era in film music. For over four decades, Sadha Master was the fulcrum of Ilaiyaraaja’s orchestra. From Ilaiyaraaja’s debut film Annakili (1976) onwards, Sadam’s guitar held a permanent, irreplaceable sanctuary in the composer’s sweeping arrangements. The hauntingly beautiful strings in ‘En Iniya Pon Nilave’, the majestic rhythm of ‘Raja Raja Chozhan Naan’, the breezy companion notes in ‘Kodai Kaala Kaatre’, and the captivating melodies of ‘Senthura Poove’ are all eternal testimonies to his sublime artistry.

Spanning a stellar 60-year musical journey that began with Yarukkaga Azhudhan in 1966, Sadanandam shaped the acoustic landscape of thousands of iconic songs and background scores that defined the childhood and youth of generations. Though he played behind the curtain of the silver screen, his genius elevated simple tunes into timeless masterpieces. While Sadha Master is no longer with us, his legacy will continue to resonate every single time an Ilaiyaraaja track is played. His contribution to cinema music deserves the highest recognition.

M Pradyu, Kannur-670001

Theni episode exposes security lapses

The alarming breakdown of prison security across Tamil Nadu is a matter for serious concern. Incidents of shocking mass escape of 17 undertrials from the Theni sub-jail, alongside critical security lapses at the high-security Puzhal central prison in Chennai and the recent administrative shake-ups in Salem - all expose a systemic collapse within our correctional framework. It is deeply disturbing that prisoners could easily overpower guards and walk out of state custody.

While the subsequent recapture of the fugitives is commendable, it does not absolve the ruling TVK government of its fundamental failure to maintain order. As the custodian of public safety and the holder of the prison portfolio, Chief Minister Vijay’s administration cannot hide behind reactive suspensions and routine bureaucratic transfers. The repeated breaches represent a severe failure of proactive governance, shattering public confidence in the state’s law enforcement apparatus. The state government must immediately implement comprehensive structural reforms, enforce strict surveillance protocols, and ensure that prisons in Tamil Nadu remain completely secure.

Ranganathan Sivakumar, Chennai-603210

Pressing need for prison reforms

The escape of 17 undertrial prisoners from Theni sub-jail in Tamil Nadu has exposed serious weaknesses in prison security. The inmates allegedly overpowered the lone guard on duty in the cell and escaped. That all were recaptured within 43 hours cannot undo the damage that has been done. High-precision drone cameras proved valuable in scanning difficult terrain and tracking the fugitives.

While the swift response deserves appreciation, the incident highlighted overcrowding, staff shortages, inadequate infrastructure and loopholes in standard operating procedures. Sending one guard into a cell occupied by several inmates without backup was an avoidable risk. Urgent recruitment, better training, protective equipment, surveillance technology and adequate funding are essential. The Theni episode warrants detailed examination and the subsequent lessons incorporated into security protocols across all prisons nationwide.

RS Narula, Patiala