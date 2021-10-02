MyVoice: Views of our readers 2nd October 2021

Saluting the Mahatma

Mahatma Gandhi is a real hero (of heroes) because he preached (good things) that he followed. He is an asset to the world as he had many virtues. His preachings (with a few modifications) are relevant to all times. He was a happy, practical manager. Firstly, he was an embodiment of good words, deeds, implementation, happy development and joyful success solutions at every instance.

His strengths were: Simplicity, ahimsa (non-violence), propagate seri-silk or ahimsa-silk, peace-prosperity-progress to all. Eat healthy vegetarianism (low in calories, fats and cholesterol), early to bed and early to rise, use things economically without wastage, no overeating, exercise regularly.

Also be friendly with all (or keep a decent distance without squabbles as no two humans are alike), develop villages and towns too with all comforts and opportunities and facilities to avoid migration or over-population at cities, don't waste food water electricity etc., don't pollute the healthy atmosphere, no artificial boosters such as: alcohol, tobacco etc. products. Be balanced, have full freedom, choice, build on strength, suitability, stamina, all types of supports.

Nivriti Sreelekha, Secunderabad

Appoint non-Gandhi leader for Congress

It is a pity that 130 year grand old party has lost national status and has been reduced to a regional party in recent times due to inefficient leadership (Captain quits Congress, reluctant to hug BJP, October 1).

Time is ripe to hand over the reins of the party to non-Gandhi family leaders as it is proved that Rahul Gandhi does not possess the charisma or skill to expose the failures of Modi government.

There is no dearth of talent in the party as proved by late P V. Narasimha Rao. The Congress should realise that it's weak leadership adversely effects leadership across the States, which are otherwise very strong.

Kshirasagara Balaji Rao,

Hyderabad

'MAA'ssive expectations from new film body

Since the formation of Movie Artists Association (MAA) on October 4,1993 several stalwarts occupied the post of its President though it has neither fixed duties nor sufficient financial resources. It is very sorry to say that the MAA doesn't acquire its own building in the last two and half decades of existence.It seems members are rich but their organisation is in abject poverty. It is right to say that the heroes who act in message oriented films fail to observe the same in their real life. Instead it is alleged they are encouraging enmity among their fans by keeping their eye on politics. It is not very difficult to know that there is no coordination among stalwarts as such they could not get even own building for the MAA. It is not focusing on health and education of the members who are nearly 900.

So, the MAA panel which will win in October 10 elections must ponder over resource mobilisation by asking the prime artists to contribute certain percentage in their income especially from acting in ad films besides taking measures to control piracy menace. Really the film world once came forward to help the victims of cyclone and drought hit areas now the industry itself in doldrums. So, artists must set their personal egos a side and strive to save the tinsel world.

Pratapa Reddy Yaramala, Tiruvuru

TDP self-destructing itself

The opposition party TDP is using Pawan Kalyan as a tool to attack YCP Government and spreading fake news. This will never help TDP because the people of Andhra Pradesh are experiencing the deliverables from YCP Government. They are very happy because it is the first Government which is meeting all the promises made during election campaign. Never in the history any such party existed. TDP should learn to behave as a responsible opposition and help the people. Otherwise, it will be washed away in 2024 Assembly and Parliament elections just like their performance in the recent Municipal and Panchayati raj elections.

Sambasiva Rao Choda, Hyderabad