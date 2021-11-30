MyVoice: Views of our readers 30th November 2021

Despicable act in households

Please refer to '80% of women in TS, AP, back men beating wives' (Nov 29), the queer and reprehensive practice of housewives getting beaten up by their husbands for one reason or the other is a pan-India situation. The statistics by National Family Health Survey (NFHS), in which the State of Telangana occupies the top slot, is shameful. Social scientists and psychiatrists say that wife-beating assumes such an inevitable and recurring phenomenon that better halves in most of the households in rural India assume this act to be a legitimate and much required exercise, as mode of affection and care shown by husbands. This despicable and wretched situation in our country must be corrected. Interestingly, the new gen girls are far more sensitive to call it quits, even to the marital bonds, at the slightest sign of domestic violence, which is another extreme story.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

Pressure takes a toll on doctors



I am not surprised to read your sad report "Doctor dies while treating patient" (THI 29 Nov). Though it is a quirk of fate, a young doctor in his 40s died of a heart attack while treating a sixty-year-old heart patient in ICU, and it may be due to overwork and pressure from their seniors and hospital management may be one of the causes. Not only doctors, even those who are in the noble profession of teaching are under constant pressure from their seniors and school heads and with online teaching, they are being forced to constantly keep checking their mobile or computers and are made to share notes etc with students. Those who are in positions of power and seniors should deal with their colleagues with humane approach as otherwise no one would opt for these noble professions.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

A wake-up call to legislatures



The CJI has been showing concern on each and every law that is passed by the Parliament which affects the public. The Pegasus and in the case of pandemic also it has come forward and acted in the interest of public. It has also questioned on what basis the income limit of Rs 8 lakh per annum is fixed to identify the economically weaker sections. When some MPs have taken this point to the notice of Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Venkaiah Naidu, he rightly replied that this sorry stare of affairs reflects in the quality of debate on some important laws that are presented in the Parliament and ultimately the court has to act on it through some PIL. Government cuts salaries of bankers when they strike under the rule of 'No work, no pay.' Why cannot be this applied to our MPs as 70 per cent of legislative time is lost to disruptions?

TSN Rao, Bhimavaram

High prices will sear Modi govt



Hello Smiriti Iraniji, where are you? Lastly, I saw you in a posh vegetable market in Mumbai and speaking to a reporter on how the then Dr Manmohan Singh government was insensitive towards rising prices. Today, apart from the high price of all vegetables, tomato prices crossed Rs 100 and it is not today, the high prices are hitting the poor and salaried class equally. Please don't claim that since tax has been cut on fuel, it needs to be compensated or the Modi government is providing "free" vaccines and lastly because of late PM Nehru's wrong policy. I request, please speak to your all-powerful elder brother Modi and tell that his sisters all over India are angry and they would speak against the government using their votes.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

Democracy a sham in Pakistan



Pakistan is among 110 countries invited by United States President Joe Biden to a virtual summit on democracy in December for galvanising commitments across three principal themes: defending against authoritarianism, fighting corruption, and promoting respect of human rights. Pakistan is an odd man out in the group as the country failed on all these counts miserably, after it came into being in 1947. But, every time there was an attempt to establish a parliamentary system based on elected form of governance, the military establishment there had sabotaged this process to set up its candidate, before the elected candidate could even complete his tenure - to usurp power.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru