MyVoice: Views of our readers 30th October 2022

A Fusion Of Contrasts: Lessons From A Picture

"A picture paints a thousand words." Though this expression is about 122-years old, it still holds water and tells us what we as a people need to do today. Yes, this picture of two Congress leaders holding hands after the historic elections in their party of late teaches many things to all of us in general and to our youngsters in particular. Let us look at it keeping our nauseating political leanings aside for a while.

One striking feature of the picture is its combination of tradition and modernity. While Sashi Tharoor looks mod out and out, Mallikarjuna Kharge is an embodiment of our tradition. Sashi was born and brought in an opulent and educated family in London, Kharge was born in a poor family in a remote village in Karnataka. Our country right now needs such fusion of modernity and tradition in all spheres of our activity.

Again Sashi is a high profile intellectual, diplomat by profession and author by passion. Kharge is a seasoned politician known for his loyalty, principles, and humility. Our political system today is infested with potty-mouthed and unprincipled politicians. So, it needs more and more people of principles, intelligence and decency. Our youngsters must emulate people like Sashi and Kharge for their principles, love for reading books and refined manners.

Most of our youngsters these days do not have sporting spirit. They can't brook even temporary defeats and setbacks in their career and life. Suicides are on the rise. This picture was, I think, taken soon after Tharoor was defeated by Kharge in the party elections. Tharoor in the picture is sporting spirit personified. We must prepare youngsters to take everything in their stride.

And now the last but not the least. Our society is dauntingly divided both vertically and horizontally in the name of caste and religion. There are wheels within wheels as stumbling blocks for people from lower strata in particular, denying them growth and development. Political power and money power are shamelessly in the hands of a few people because of their birth and social positions. It is a pity that even our schools and universities, let alone our work places, are not above these caste and religion. But the true spirit of our country isn't that and the need of the hour is to treat everyone with dignity and courtesy. Our philosophy must be to live together, hand in hand, sinking our social differences like the two persons in the picture.

– M Somasekhar Prasad, Hyderabad

Has Xi turned unassailable?

China's hegemony after communist revolution went into the hands of Mao under whose rule the people were deprived of freedom and were remote-controlled by the Government. Despite the exponential growth of economy from $30 billion in 1952 to an estimate of $19.91 trillion and all-round prosperity, more people died in the communist countries of Soviet Union and China than that in two World Wars. The fight between the communist dictatorial rule and the western liberalised democracy had started in the world.

It is an undeniable fact that communist China has been ironfisted under the dictatorship of most inscrutable Xi Jinping as in the case of Mao of the past. He had undertaken modernisation to set China as an unparalleled defence force at the international level. He had avowed territorial disputes with India, sea water frictions with Japan and finally usurping of Taiwan. Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan are entrenched in debt traps created by China. Even Australia was also snooped by China, as the former could not move forward without import of agri products from China.

Xi has been shaping China's authority on the South China Sea and naval intrusion into the Indian Ocean that disrupts global peace. China during the authority of Jinping has been a culprit in creating and spreading Covid by adopting a secret policy resulting in disruption of the world economic system. Can Jinping continue his global expansionism and economic authority on foreign nations? It is questionable as to what would be the international reaction if China suffers under the iron fist of Jinping. It is inevitable for all world nations to think with fear or favour about Jinping and the manner he has been running China.

- Bh Indu Sekhar, Hyderabad

A dismal state of political affairs

This refers to Bold Talk by Ramu Sarma: "Political lingo not up to par" (Hans October 22). The well written write-up wrestled with the puzzling contraposition of Andhra Pradesh political atmosphere that raises hue and cry with shenanigans and hate speeches by all Telugu leaders that spoils the peace and harmony. The invidiousness has in the recent days touched the peak. The author in his soliloquy painfully said "Not that I cannot describe but for that I will have to use those words which my conscious does not allow me to do so." This sentence speaks more than sufficient to say how the lingo of politicians has undergone a sea change.

It is true in 1980s, the total general election expenditure in the state was in between Rs 2-3 lakh and today, it is crossing hundreds of crores even in a bypoll. The uncorrupt voters are now made totally corrupt by the so-called politicians for the sake of amassing power and pelf. In those good olden days, legislators used to travel in buses, rickshaws and autos. Veteran communist leader Puchhalapalli Sundarayya used to go by cycle to people's houses. Former Chief Minister Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu, who earned crores, died of poverty. A generation leaders lived in utmost simplicity by adhering to ethical values. Vavilala Gopalakrishnayya spent a few rupees in his election campaign on foot. We praise all these leaders but none follow their routes. Voters now inveigled with many offers is the order of the day.

Rightly and need to mention as unmistakably stated in the author's foregoing, UK Prime Minister Liz Truss had to resign following a failed tax-cutting budget that rocked financial markets and that led to a revolt within her Conservative Party.

This may or can implode in Andhra Pradesh also if freebie culture is not halted forthwith as already a lot of damage is done to its fiscal position. No industrial development, no projects completion, no safety on bad roads are some of the samples of poor governance.

Centre is like a father. It should not act as a spectator when its federal systems are blowing in extremely bad weather.

– Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

Erosion of ethics in field of journalism

In olden days, the journalists worked for vernacular and English papers and magazines were stalwarts and used to enter the profession after undergoing training under established seniors who taught them the values of profession and equipped them to take the profession as a mission and their names are still remembered by many of us. They were eminent persons well-versed in the subject matter of journalism and their innumerable valuable contributions reflecting facts and their presentational skills are lauded and their grip over the language was appreciated by literary lovers. Though many died poor, they lived a rich life in our memory as dedicated journalists.

Now, the situation is quite contrary. Many half-knowledge persons claiming themselves as journalists working in electronic media channels and other papers are interested in minting money resorting to wrong means and putting the values of journalism on the back burner. They are surviving on sensationalizing even a trivial news. Even in the case of matters that are sub judice, they pass on judgments. I do not know when the etiquette of the profession would be restored. Of course, the chances are dim.

The reputed journalists of the past were mostly freelancers and those who worked for an organization were sometimes ill-treated by the bosses despite their eminence in the field. Take for instance the classic case of famous MC (Chalapathi Rao). He was admired by the then top journalists and the readers for his extraordinary professional skills. Then he was the face of The' National herald' which was once an integral part of freedom movement and was well patronized by Nehru. After the passing away of Nehru, Indira Gandhi treated him in a shabby manner and worked with vengeance to nail him down cruelly. She handed over the Herald to Yeshpal Kapoor and described him as Nehru family retainer which is euphemism for servant. When the servant turned to boss, the boss that was Chalapathi Rao was reduced to servant.

-Rama Krishna M, Kakinada

Disabled people continue to suffer injustice

In 1986, A PIL was started so that unprivileged and marginalised sections of society may get justice from the courts but the reality speaks otherwise. On the pattern of various universal treaties Parliament passed the first disability act in 1996 so that there may not be any discrimination against them and again a second disability act was passed by the parliament in 2016 which was more stringent and there was provision of accountability and fine as well as punishment.

But the reality says otherwise. Disabled pensioners are not being paid full pension and also their legal heirs are not getting full family pension. I as a disability activist had sent the representations to various dignitaries such as FMO, PMO, law ministry, ministry of personal and pension, disability department of ministry of social justice and empowerment, President of India etc. But the present position is Disability Acts passed by the parliament have not been implemented meticulously and disabled are being denied their constitutional rights. While going through the changes in various laws, it is my sincere appeal to Home minister that disability acts should be implemented meticulously and pension as well as family Pension of disabled should be restored.

– Yash Pal Ralhan, Jalandhar

AP capital conundrum

The 3 capitals issue in AP is promising to be a top class Tollywood political thriller, with its twists, turns and legal hurdles. The enlightened Telugu people are waiting with bated breath to give their verdict on the need to have 3 capitals or otherwise.

On one hand, we have the YSRCP government which, while passionately promoting the 3 capitals on the plank of decentralised development of all the 3 regions in the state has rightly placed the issue in the court of people. The Ministers, the cadre, and the people have formed JACs with missionary zeal and commenced the mass awareness programmes in all the districts.

On the other hand, we have TDP, INC, CPI, CPM, BJP and JSP, all divided by political ideology but united by Amaravati as single capital concept, are waging a heroic battle with padayatras and in courts.

Both the sides are burning midnight oil to defeat each other politically. But the Telugu people sandwiched between the two sides are denied the key factor that is the economics of building a single capital at Amaravati, or its humongous economic burden on the taxpayer. It is because the much-trumpeted Amaravati, the world class capital remained a castle built in the air, even after 8 years for various reasons.

So, it is the humble request of the people that the government and the opposition parties, must come out with white papers respectively on the economics of the single or three capitals, so that the people can be better judges to adjudicate on this crucial matter.

– PH Hema Sagar, Secunderabad

II

It is at once paradoxical that the ruling party leaders themselves are donning the role of marketing executives to sell the idea of Visakhapatnam as the executive and also simultaneously as one of its three capital cities for the state of Andhra Pradesh, to the people of Visakhapatnam itself. Suspicions are flying high about such a business proposition as for the first time, an idea of canvassing for a capital city emerged on the political scene unlike any time in the past.

– Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad

Low-level politics by a 'Crazy' CM

Arwind Kejriwal started AAP party with a great ideology. But it seems slowly the AAP is turning to be a clone of BJP. Of late, Kejriwal in a bid to garner support is of late making useless demands such as seeking images of Hindu deities Ganesha and Lakshmi on currency notes beside that of Mahatma Gandhi. It is an irresponsible move. His comments are nothing tokenism ahead of Gujarat polls. He should know that lord Ganesha and Maha Lakshmi should be in the hearts of every Hindu and not on currency. He is playing low level politics by dragging Hindu deities to violate the country's secular credentials. As elections are round the corner, he wants to emerge as a messiah of Hindus and wants to go to any extent just to garner votes.

Kejriwal should know that we need to make a lot of efforts to revive a sagging economy and by printing currency notes with deities would not serve the purpose. Kejriwal kept off the Shaheen Bagh movement. He was silent when innocent people were arrested after Delhi riots. He maintains stoic silence when bulldozers were pressed to destroy the houses of a particular community. He maintained stoic silence when 11 convicts of Bilkis Banu walked out free on the pretext of remission.

– Zeeshaan, Kazipet.

II

Whatever may be the reason, the country's inflation rate has tremendously shot up beyond all lame excuses given by the finance ministry and the common man is always getting kicked with one reason or the other with almost the same income if not the less.

The statement of the Delhi CM hinting on a divine fix for the economy by printing Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha pictures on the Indian currency notes is ridiculous and too political. The central government is equally responsible in not showing minimum concern for tax payers and senior citizens by raising their income levels but always issues such statements as "Indian economy is more properly managed unlike the American economy" etc. This is all a political game with political players and the statement of the Delhi CM is one such 'Tagline' which is utter meaningless.

– Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

III

AAP supremo Kejriwal's advice to print the pictures of goddess Lakshmi and god Ganesh on currency in addition to the picture of Gandhi to have their blessings on people is quite amusing. He seems to be afraid of the goddess as his government banned Diwali celebrations in Delhi, the festival in which the goddess Lakshmi being worshipped. Or he may be trying to appease Hindus, fearing that they might have thought him anti-Hindu on his stance on Diwali. Anyway his advice has not brought him laurels of either devotees or others.

– Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

IV

Hans readers have expressed their personal opinions on "Gods on currencies" on October 28. There are numerous appeals made by some groups to print photo of Dr.BR Ambedkar. It may not look rational to print the photos of any God of any religion or persons. Exception is Mahatma Gandhi alone who played a pivotal role in the freedom movement by enforcing peace and non-violence and whose photo on currency notes is acquiesced by all Indians. The current practice should be continued. On the back of notes in the denominations of 10, 20, 50, 100, 200, 500 Indian monumental documents - Sun Temple at Konark, Ellora Caves, Humpi Fort, Rani-ki-vav, Sanchi Stupa, Red Fort respectively – are depicting our culture and heritage. On the Rs 2,000 notes, image of Mars Mission (motif of Mangalyan) exhibits our technological advancement. Printing of any god's photo shows our secular status negatively. There should not be any outrage to our unity in diversity.

– N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad