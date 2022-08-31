MyVoice: Views of our readers 31st August 2022

Time to wake up to BJP wrongdoing

BJP seems to be bent upon pulling down all governments ruled by other parties to perhaps go ahead with its agenda of one nation one election by hook or crook. Having said that, non-BJP governments should function with alacrity without giving any chance to government at Centre to take advantage even at the drop of a hat. Unless there is stormy and revolutionary change in the minds of people, as of today BJP is sitting cozy with unbridled power. Maybe some more glaring mistakes like farmers 'issue, remission of rapists' sentence, communal flareup etc may awaken the otherwise nonchalant and docile people of this great country. Yet, BJP has willy nilly succeeded in courts, with agencies like ED, IT, CBI, Media toeing its line much to the chagrin of all those who oppose the government at Centre. BJP is trying to take a risky step in the manner of now or never to usher in Hindu Rashtra and feels it's worth a gamble given the lackadaisical attitude of people giving a feeling as if nothing can be really done whichever government comes to power. It's time for everyone to wake up and see the writing on the wall

D Nagarjuna, Hyderabad

Earn without work in AP



Politics in Telugu speaking states is getting murkier day by day with unreadable comments and languages being used by the opposition as well as ruling party members against one another. Each party aims at handing over moon to the voters at the cost of taxpayers money. Here, the taxpayers have no value or importance and above all there is no unity. Just like a voter is tempted under freebies (to receive money's) the taxpayers are punished to pay under taxes as per the wishes and whims of the ruling parties at the Centre or in the states. While we have worked and earned our living during our days, now it is earn without work. Should this be the criterion for getting votes, politicians should honestly introspect their outlooks. People should be helped to work and earn.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

Why the ongoing debate should be limited to spending on freebies only? Let me quote a few figures of expenditure. More than Rs 1 lakh crore for Bullet Train - Ahmedsbad to Mumbai; Developmental Assistance of Rs 6,292 crore to other countries; Rs 3,000 crore for Sardar Patel statue; Rs 800 crore for cricket stadium at Ahmedabad; Rs 100 crore for US President Trump visit to India; Rs 862 crore for New Parliament Building etc. Such huge amounts need scrutiny of cost and need for incurring such high cost as it is public money or borrowed money. Without scrutiny and approval (of such an authority to be constituted), expenditure should not be incurred. Let us make such a Law. I wonder how such an Authority is not constituted though 75 years lapsed after getting independence. The interest itself is a huge amount. If borrowing is continued without an end, India may face a crisis as in Sri Lanka.

K L Rao, Visakhapatnam

Congress trying to reinvent itself



The age-old party Congress is trying for a revamp and new chief will be picked on 17th October, 2022. As per notification, the election for the party's top post which will begin on 17th September 2022. Filing of nominations will begin on September 22 while filling of nominations will begin on Sept 24 and continue till Sept. 30, the party's central election authority chairman Mistry announced. The election, if there is more than one candidate, will take place on October 17, while counting will take place on October 17, while counting of votes, if necessary, and the declaration of the results will be on October 19. The schedule was approved unanimously. Thus we are seeing light at the end of the tunnel.

M R Jayanthi, Mumbai 5

Punish babus allowing illegal buildings



That the twin towers in Noida are turned to dust in a few seconds is spectacular. The illegal construction of some hundred crores rupees worth has been brought down to rubble by the authorities after Supreme Court had ordered to do so. This may be the second largest illegal construction in India, violating the norms to be imploded and demolished. Instead of demolishing, the illegal structures may be taken control of and utilised by the government for other public purposes. Before that, the officers concerned who connived with violators in facilitating the illegal activity should be brought to book.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram