MyVoice: Views of our readers 3rd July 2022

Lotus can bloom in Telangana for sure

One feels that CM KCR has irrationally entertained dislike for other political parties in Telangana, to view them as stumbling blocks in the monopoly of TRS in the state akin to strategy adopted by CM Jagan in AP. But, KCR failed to understand that democracy cannot function in vacuum, entirely under a single party rule, as murmurs of misrule and nepotism began brewing in the party; when schemes announced by the government did not reach the intended groups, due to inefficiency of his corrupt MLAs.

The non-performance of MLAs proved deadweight for the party, though KCR made no bones about jettisoning them, which he reserved for the next assembly elections in the state. The unholy nexus with AIMIM with its professed anti-national agenda was never questioned by the ruling dispensation that angered many TRS supporters and the general public in the state.

All said and done, the situation is conducive to BJP lotus to bloom, to prove a deathknell to dynasty politics being played out in Telangana and the blame for change of guard squarely rests on KCR for treating Telangana Rashtra Samithi as his family fiefdom.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

II

The BJP has taken a bold decision to hold its national executive meeting in Hyderabad with PM Modi too participating in it. The party has to meticulously discuss within themselves the efforts they made in each state/ area for development with all the details and not merely stating things like in parliament. More so in a state like Telangana, where the TRS is unambiguously revealing about the centre's failures in several issues with details , the BJP should also counter it by informing the real details to the gross root level leaders. This is very important all along because, the leaders do not answer specifically regarding TRS allegations and the counters will only be vague. Of course , even in the TRS party it is the same with vague shouting/accusations etc . The leaders therefore should be more enlightened after participating in the EC meeting and it should not be a mere ' aayaaurgaya ' phase. It is an accepted fact that the BJP makes most out of'' truncated legislatures' and the very fact that the TS CM KCR has invited the presidential nominee Yashwant Sinha to Hyderabad on the same day of PM Modi visit to Hyderabad shows the firm resolve of the TS CM to oppose BJP Modi tooth and nail.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

'Brand Thackeray' is under siege

As desired, Mr Shinde faction succeeded in its mission, a change of guard in the State, with the support and handwork of BJP confining MVA MLAs to opposition. It is tobe seen now, how soft and outspoken Party Chief Uddhav Thackeray manages to retain the ruffled flock of his partymen together and fill the vacuum created in the party

due to its vertical split; while his friend turned foe Shinde, one time trustworthy of the party, is at the helm of affairs as CM. It is an uphill task for him to handle the next move of thewarring groups, who are now all set to claim the party symbol, 'bow and arrow' for the breakaway group.

According to Dr Sanjay Patil, (who has recently done the doctoral research work on Shiv Sena's political developments from 1985 to 2022), contends that, "...as the new crisis threatens to wipe out the very identity of the Shiv Sena, its sainiks are gearing up to save Brand Thackeray." The war of Maha crisis though appears ended, the battle is still on; this time may lead to the corridors of Election Commission. Lastly, the recent 'Operation Lotus' crafted by BJP bigwigs, under the close supervision of former State CM, Devendra Fadnavis, obviously shattered the future political strategy of ace Maratha strongman and octogenarian leader SharadchandraPawar.

Govardhan RJilla, Mumbai

Selective bias by SC?

The Supreme Court slammed Nupur Sharma for her controversial comments against the Prophet saying her loose tongue has set the entire country on fire because people of that religion triggered protests across India and Gulf countries. When brutal comments on Hindu Gods and Goddesses are made, why did not the Supreme Court take it up as suo moto case and pass its comments but simply kept quiet? Tolerance limit in Hindu community is very high and they take everything lightly believing that Almighty himself will take retributive action in course of time.The entire nation as a whole condemned beheading of Kanhaiya Lal just because of his supportive tweet for Nupur Sharma.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad