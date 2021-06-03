MyVoice: Views of our readers 3rd June 2021

Wishlists for new V-Cs

This refers to "Herculean tasks await new VCs" (June 2). Universities have become destitutes due to keeping them in back burners by the governments. This is a sad state of affairs. Regular Vice Chancellors are not posted to take decisions for developing to new heights academically, technically and scientifically on account of financial crunch. Newly appointed VCs should not fall prey to pressure groups. In the well-presented article it is highlighted that no university produced a Noble laureate till now. Issues are umpteen to mention. I cite one neglected area in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Open University, Hyderabad. This is not "open" but "limited" varsity as study material is in Telugu but students are allowed to write in English. Thereby seeking admission is low in number. Appeals made for study material in English also met with deaf ears. Last but not least plagiarism percentage in Ph.D., theses should be downsized as no creativity or innovative features are found in recent works. Finally government should not interfere in academic and administrative activities of varsities.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

The quality of education took a beating, to be exact from 1968, in Telangana, when the agitation for a separate began and was at its crescendo. It was a revolution of sorts on part of students to achieve the new goal of ending up in acquiring a new state – Telangana. They had absolutely no plans about its future, nor the leaders who took over the reigns of the state.

The educational standard in the new formed state started to crumble as copying in the examination became the trend, and the students imagined that passing out a course in vital, rather than acquiring knowledge and talent, to get meaningfully employed. The Osmania University campus became an 'adda' for anti-socials and Naxal elements, and no meaningful teaching and education was possible. Some hard-working and talented ones did not allow this to stand in the way of completing the course, and decided to join better and recognised institutions for their further studies. The situation was akin to one prevailed in Assam, a few decades ago, when the students union thought of entering politics to correct the ills of the society.

The state of Telangana cannot hope to thrive this way in terms of the educational quality in the Osmania University. Students studying in the campus never behaved like earnest students wanting to acquire knowledge, skills and talent. They behaved like thugs, to take things into their own hands. The teaching staff too lost interest to teach, when students showed no interest in learning and imbibing education. As aptly pointed out in the write up, the quota and reservation in education did great damage to intelligent ones, not belonging to these categories, which too is the national trend – the forward and unreserved category.

They however had their own means to overcome these shortcomings by extreme dedication and hard work in completing the academics, by seeking admission in better colleges in the country and abroad, availing heavily bank loans to finance their academics . The success story of the ilk, failed to motivate the majority of students of Telangana, to aspire to improve and reach for stars, in realising their dreams.

Colleges in Telangana, requiring qualified teachers, and strict enforcement of discipline in the campus, is a must, so that other students, who are interested in the academics, can at least pursue their goal meaningfully, in order to realise their parental dreams and expectations .

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

What next after cancelling CBSE exams?

The Centre on Tuesday decided to cancel the CBSE Class 12 examinations due to the Covid - 19 situation across the country, much to the relief of lakhs of anxious students and their parents and teachers. The Centre has rightly taken the decision to cancel the examination is welcome in the interest of safety and health of students which is of paramount importance. The government said that Class 12 results will be done through well - defined objective based on performances in previous classes and during the year leading to the board exams. The government had earlier in April cancelled the CBSE Class 10 exams. In case some students wish to appear for the exams, such an option would be provided to them by the board as and when the Covid situation improves to hold exams. Understandably students are anxious about future prospects in the absence of exams. It is indeed critical that fair internal assessment procedures be devised instead. And scores in Class 12 boards are not only the gateway to higher education. In a situation where these scores cannot help in rational comparative assessment, the onus falls on higher education institutions to reimagine admission processes. Some institutions have successfully conducted online entrance tests and interviews to select students. Such capabilities must be explored for the students.

K S Rao, Thane