MyVoice: Views of our readers 3rd November 2023

Road crashes at intersections worrisome

As per the latest report on “Road Accidents in India” released by the Transport Ministry, the increasing number of deaths among young people in road crashes at intersections managed by cops-controlled junctions than at traffic signals across the country is not only causing a concern but also a grim reminder to the government about the urgency to caution drivers on account of high risks on roads. Though road accidents are multi-causal, it is established that factors like speeding, wrong-side driving and reckless driving are the biggest contributors in claiming lives. Despite the government having put in place several rules and regulations for safety of people so far, it has not been yielding the desired results as a result it is seen that road fatalities are only on the rise. All in all, it is imperative that taking into socio-economic cost of road crashes, the government must pay attention to factors such as road planning and design, cost-effective flashing signals at junctions and, above all, post adequate police personnel compulsorily at “uncontrolled crossings” to prevent the high incidence of fatalities.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Make raising ‘Liquid Trees’ mandatory

Thanks to scientists of Serbia, “Liquid Trees” can be game-changers i.e. saviours of lives, assets and properties from global warming-related weather catastrophes. We suggest that these Serbian scientists must be presented “Nobel Award” for this world-saving innovative and constructive invention. Making gigantic “liquid trees” is must for every industry (Smaller and medium ones for every home, apartment, office, business house). The global warming-related problems such as floods, famine, drought will stand solved permanently. Technically termed bioreactors, “small” liquid trees are tanks containing 600 litres of water and microalgae. The microalgae bind carbon dioxide and produce pure oxygen through photosynthesis. Make it compulsory to setup “Liquid Trees” in not just urban areas but also rural areas to absorb CO2 pollution and release healthy Oxygen. Because, deforestation is going on unabated to expand the agricultural areas to cater to the food - needs of the exponentially growing population. Also trees are being felled to create concrete jungles (buildings and cities for creating housing, shelter and organisations).

P V Madhu Nivriti, Secunderabad

A great booster to Indo-Bangla relations

It refers to “Modi, Hasina open key rail link”. After a decade of signing the MoU to set up Indo Bangla International Railway connectivity, finally this project saw the light of the day. Tripura which shares an 856 km international border with Bangladesh will immensely benefit from this. Other two projects are 65 km Khulna-Mongla port rail line and Maitree Super Thermal Power plant in Ramphal, Bangladesh. All three are India-assisted development projects. Regional connectivity is bound to increase with this project helping both the countries as well as the North Eastern area of India. These projects would result in strengthening the infrastructure development collaboration between two countries. We always had a strong bilateral relationship with our neighbour Bangladesh and such initiatives only strengthen our relations.

Bal Govind, Noida

Double standards show up in American society

The sporadic incidence of racist attacks in US continue to torment immigrant families. On one hand, the US encourages immigration through students for higher studies, because it needs cheaper “labour” at every stage. But on the other, they attack and kill migrants at the drop of a hat. The US has not been able to contain such attacks for long, despite shedding crocodile tears. And the US assumes leadership in championing the cause of equality, human and fundamental rights all over the world excepting its own land. It should stop such double standards and actually practice what it preaches.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

Defections must be punished

As per present rules, any person can contest election, even illiterates. India made visible dents in making people literate. So, the 1950 rule should be charged, prescribing minimum Class 10 literacy for all contestants. After getting elected, MLAs, MPs must read and pass a test to prove at least 30-40% awareness. Next but most important - anti-defection laws. Present laws are ineffective. If elected person defects, he should forego his status and if interested must get re-elected on new symbol. In place of Speaker, the decision power must be with CEC of Bharat. Unless this is done forthwith, horse trading will be rampant.

RSN Rao, Hyderabad