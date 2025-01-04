MyVoice: Views of our readers 4th January 2025

Bangladesh govt bid to erase history

The interim government in Bangladesh has corrected textbooks in schools, with the result that Mujubur Rahiman is stripped of the honour of the title of ‘Father of Nation,’ and also cancelled public holiday on the day when he was killed. However, sensible citizens know that the history cannot be corrected or erased arbitrarily or dishonestly, Such heinous deeds will take place where ideal democracy is absent.

B Veerakumaran Thampi, Thiruvananthapuram

AAP playing unscrupulous politics

Apropos, “Plan to bring farm laws thru backdoor: Kejriwal” (Jan 3). The AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal is one politician who neither carries any ideological baggage nor does he have any pretensions about having such an inclination either. AAP was a counter-revolution. But, in the last few years, AAP, instead of changing the status quo, has allowed itself to be co-opted and become a part of the establishment. He doesn’t hesitate to pass unsubstantiated allegations against opponents.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

Spare no effort for pilgrim safety

This has reference to Hans editorial on “World set to witness largest spiritual confluence” (3-1-25). In such very big gatherings by mad public to attain happiness in their lives, thousands throng at the threshold of temple shrines. In this process, as the experience unfolds, there would be severe stampedes leading to deaths. Spiritualists never maintain discipline despite announcements through public address system. All preventive measures are to be taken during Mahakumbh 2025 at Prayagraj in UP slated for January 13.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

The logistics to arrange for 400 millions would be on a massive scale. The Uttar Pradesh government has gone in top gear in making arrangements and it is only to be hoped that nothing untoward happens. The unedifying spectacle of two akhadas fighting for the first right to take holy dip should be sorted out. The threat of terror attacks is always present and the police and administration will have to be on their toes. Hopefully the Kumbh will give a new impetus to the understanding of the Hindu religion and a fresh unity of purpose to the entire community across the world.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai

Talent recognition boosts aspirants

Our talented young sportspersons are recognised for Khel Ratna awards to the merriment of Indians and specially to the upcoming youth in the field of sports and games. Congratulations to Gukesh, Manu Bhaker, Jyothi and Deepthi who are conferred with sports awards.

Somayajula Sai Tejaswi, Bangalore

A make-or-break for senior cricketers

Virat Kohli’s problem in dealing with deliveries outside off-stump continues in the BGT series. By getting out again poking the ball outside off-stump in the first innings of the Sydney Test, he has been dismissed in that fashion for the seventh time in the series. I think the Indian batters will feel relieved once the series is over. This series has been a make-or-break for some of our senior cricketers in the team.

S Sankaranarayanan, Chennai

Tough task ahead for Gambhir

Ref: ‘Will Gambhir Gambit pay off?’ Whatever is the talk in the Indian team’s dressing room, Rohit Sharma (38) has had his outing in the Indian cricket in all formats. His performance during the present test series was no doubt dismal to say the least and this happens to every cricketer. As such by opting out of the 5th Test match at Sydney, Rohit Gurunath Sharma, practically announced his exit (read retirement) from active cricket, considering his age. Popularly described as Rohit, he lived true to his reputation. His mistakes came once too often and he saw the writing on the wall.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

At an international level a coach is not supposed to literally coach the players, it is more of a mentorship role and increasing their morale when chips are down and keeping the atmosphere positive and healthy. Gambhir has failed to do so till now. Ashwin is gone, Rohit Sharma may also hang up his boots and who knows Kohli will be the next to retire, so during this transition it would be interesting to see how Gambhir will take yongsters along and keep them united for the good. Last but not the least we should not rule out the possibility of two different coaches and captains for white and red ball cricket, something which has never happened in Indian cricket.

Bal Govind, Noida