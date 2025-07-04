MyVoice: Views of our readers 4th July 2025

‘Gill’er instinct

Congrats to captain Gill for scoring a superlative double century at Edgbaston, in the second test vs. England. He showed all the qualities of a top class player. In the process Gill tumbled many records. He is the fifth Indian test captain to achieve this outstanding feat. Also, he is the fourth Indian to have double centuries in both tests and ODI format. Gill is the 25th Indian and 203rd cricketer in the world to have scored a test double ton.

First Indian to hit a double ton was Polly Umrigar (in 1955). Indian with most double tons is Virat Kohli (7). First to score a double ton in test is Billy Murdoch (in 1884). Player with most double tons in tests is Aussie star Donald Bradman (12).

P V P Madhu Nivriti, Secunderabad

Act fast on industrial mishaps

Sigachi Pharma blast is a most unfortunate accident. The mental agonies of the family members whose kith and kin got killed and injured ,cannot be healed by sympathies from various corners . This becomes common in all accidents and disasters like blasts , stampedes , monsoon troubles, train, air and road accidents. The Air India crash too caused the same type of mental agonies .

It is a known fact that Bhopal Gas Tragedy in 1984 caused thousands of deaths and injured lakhs of people. But, the related investigation and probe got dragged till 2010 .The Prime Minister and all the Chief Ministers are requested to instruct their team of officials to complete the investigation to obtain all the facts of the accidents at the earliest to punish the culprits . More over these reports shall provide essential safety and preventive care for all such companies and industries ,which shall be implemented.

G Murali Mohan Rao, Secunderabad

Welcome move

It is heartening to note that Karnataka Cabinet has approved of renaming Benguluru City University as Dr.Manmohan Singh City University as a befitting tribute to his legacy and it is the first of its kind in the country to be named after him who brought in economic reforms under the then PM PV Narasimha Rao. It is also to be noted that the Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar had announced that in Bangalore University they are going to start a research and study centre for all students to learn about the reforms that Dr.Manmohan had created for the growth of the country.

He being an illustrious alumnus of Oxford and Cambridge, we wish that these Universities in Bengaluru will strive to have faculty exchange with those Universities to continue the legacy that Manmohan has left there as a humble scholar who brought laurels to his mother country.

Dr T Ramadas, Visakhapatnam

A thoughtful gesture

Madhya Pradesh has become the first state in India to officially announce a guard of honour for individuals who donate their body or organs after death. The initiative includes a guard of honour during last rites for donors of heart, liver, kidney, or entire body, public recognition of their families on Republic Day (26 Jan) or Independence Day (15 Aug). The CM of MP, Dr Mohan Yadav, deserves to be congratulated for this noble and thoughtful gesture. However, the state government should also ensure that the procedure/process for both, full body donation as well as organ donation, is made as simple as possible.

Also, ads must be placed in newspapers to encourage people to donate their body/vital organs and to inform people how to go about it. Failing this last mile effort, the full impact of this noble step may not be accomplished. Donating one’s body/organs is indeed a good way of contributing to medical science as well as to society.

Avinash Godboley, Dewas (MP)

The perils of anti-ageing drugs

The death of Shefali Jariwala recently due to sudden cardiac arrest has shocked her fans and others alike .Reports revealed that Jariwala was on botox injections and other injectable drugs like Glutathione ,which is widely being marketed as an anti- ageing drug due to its remarkable Skin Whitening effects .Glutathione has entered the beauty market through spas ,salons and wellness clinics and it’s use is unregulated .Glutathione is often paired with Vit C. Jariwala had taken a Vit C IV drip the day she died.

Reports suggest that the drip may have caused a sudden drop in her Blood Pressure ,leading to cardiac arrest. Her death has exposed the risk associated with chasing Anti aging fads .Most of the spas and beauty clinics administer the Botox injections and other IV drugs without any medical supervision and are not trained to handle any emergency situations . In the craze for looking young and beautiful, youth are risking their lives by opting for treatments which pose a potential damage to their vital organs

Parimala G Tadas, Hyderabad