MyVoice: Views of our readers 5th March 2022

Jagan govt should accept HC verdict

It is indeed a great victory for the voiceless Amaravati farmers from the High Court of AP which decided that Amaravati is the single capital of AP as decided by the earlier legislature which should be adhered to. The present AP government should keep in mind that the concept of Amaravati being the capital has been brought by the Chandrababu Naidu government through wide publicity in media worldwide inviting people's suggestions and accordingly farmers gave their lands for creating the capital for AP state post-bifurcation. Without politicising and dragging the issue any further through court litigations, the present government should at least now put a stop to this long-burning issue of 'hurting Amaravati farmers' sentiments' and develop Amaravati as stated by the HC without further delay

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

Now that the High Court gave an emphatic judgement on the State capital issue, it is good for the government of Jagan to forget the past and focus on the development of Amaravati. Andhra Pradesh can't afford to lose time any more in the capital development. First thing, as development, Jagan government should allot sites for all the central government offices required for a state capital and ask them to start construction. He can redraw the Amaravati model and earmark place for Raj Bhavan, ministers' quarters and complete officers' quarters. That will be a good beginning.

Duggaraju Srinivasa Rao, Vijayawada

India right not to pick sides



India has stuck to its position of not taking sides, commendably, in Russia-Ukraine conflict even under immense pressure from all sides. At the QUAD meeting in which all other three partners are in opposite camp, India could reiterate its unwavering faith in diplomatic path for the crisis. However, it should register its opposition to any initiation of nuclear adventure by Russia in no uncertain terms.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

Govt should make medical education affordable

In the war of Russia-Ukraine, more than 20,000 Indian students are stuck in Ukraine, of whom maximum students are of medical sciences. Is qualitative medicine study not there in India? There are a total of 83,000 MBBS seats in the country, out of which 44,000 seats are filled by government colleges. For doing MBBS from a private institute, Rs 1 crore fee is charged, whereas in a country like Ukraine, one requires Rs 20 lakh to Rs 30 lakh to get medical education. In terms of population, medical seats in India are very few. The PM called for more medical colleges in private sector, but it will be a true reform when it is affordable.

Dr T Mahadev Rao, Visakhapatnam

Thousands of Indian students have been still stranded in Ukraine. Most of them are in great peril and panic and their kin have been completely concerned of their safety. Many students sought admissions in Ukraine as they are unable to afford the high amount of fees in Indian medical colleges. Every year thousands of students from India seek admissions in foreign universities forgoing their pleasantries with their kith and kin. It is quite deplorable. Indian government should establish more colleges or augment the number of free medical seats in colleges or even restrict the fee structure of private medical colleges so as to prevent the migration of Indian students.

Prabhakaran Vallath, Kozhikode

It is good and timely that the Centre is mulling over accommodating the medical students returning from Ukraine, in the medical colleges here. Falling in line with such a humanitarian thought, the Supreme Court has requested the Attorney General K K Venugopal to use his coveted status in helping evacuation of medical students stranded in Ukraine. Hats off to the Centre and the Apex Court.

E Sethuramalingam, Kollam

Students paid no heed to govt advice



It was a mean and ungrateful comment to come out from a returnee from the war-hit Ukraine. A girl from Motihari in Bihar, when she landed in Delhi, berated the Centre for not doing enough for the return of the stranded students, when she was presented a rose as gesture of safe return home. The Centre issued needed directive to Indian students in Ukraine, way back in February, to leave the country by any available flight to India, but these warnings fell on the deaf ears of a majority of students till the eleventh hour, for which Centre cannot be blamed.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad