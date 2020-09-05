MyVoice: Views of our readers 5th September 2020

LAC tension

General Naravane's visit to forward areas in Leh, on the LAC with China, will result in more strategic moves by India, in the wake of growing unpredictability by China's People Liberation Army (PLA) as fresher incursion are evident on its part; and to thwart PLA's land-grabbing bids over the weekend, in the wake of Indian soldiers occupying the heights as a proactive move to keep the enemy constantly on the radar.

It is apparent that China is in no mood to change the status quo at Pangong Tso, despite the ongoing military and diplomatic moves towards disengagement. There is little or no thaw in the four-month-long standoff at the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh, while PLA is utilising these moments to consolidate its position as if India is not aware of its wicked and diabolic intentions in this regard.

The Galwan Valley has already witnessed the cascading effect as a result of Chinese transgression; and future engagements militarily will be more decisive and harsh for both the countries .

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

This refers to the news item 'Talks, incursions continue', The Hans India, September 4. The tactical gains achieved by Indian troops in eastern Ladakh in recent days demonstrate the high level of military preparedness that desirable at all times to confront a persistently hostile and provocative neighbour. India has managed to occupy several strategically important hilltops and other locations, thwarting the Chinese military's brazen attempts to unilaterally change the status quo. India has often been held guilty of adopting a reactive rather than a proactive approach to national security. But the firm handling of the current situation through aggressive posturing, pre-emptive action and military build-up shows that winds of change are blowing.



Even though China had lost unspecified number of soldiers in the Galwan valley violence, it's evasiveness over the incidence and the death toll has laid bare it's embarassment over being hoisted by its own petard. With the gross mismatch between the Chinese assurances and actions over normalisation in border areas, the situation along Line of Actual Control remained sensitive. China has been harping persistently on the normalisation of ties, though it has done precious little towards this end of late. In this context, it's imperative for India to keep all the channels of communication open so that China finds it increasingly difficult to hide behind the smokescreen of lies and cover-ups. If India keeps acting resolutely, it will continue to have the upper hand on the ground as well as at the negotiating table.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

4 Indian Universities in global ranking

Four universities find place in world ranking - Osmania university , Sri Venkateswara University , Andhra University and Nagarjuna University . No other university finds a place out of 870 universities in our country.

But those four universities are there at the rock bottom in the global ranking

Apart from the ranking what I find is that our universities do not bother about our social issues at all . The students are not asked to find the root causes and remedies for growing crime against women or how to improve job opportunities or how to recover the bad loans or how to improve good governance or how to speed up proceedings in the courts of law or how to prevent road accidents or how to reduce the load of a school bag . I want to impress upon the professors to involve our youth in transformation of India

K.Lakshman Rao, Visakhapatnam

'Acharya Devo Bhava'



A teacher is a person who sets high standards in society. Education has an important role in building any country or society. If said, teacher is the mirror of society In Hinduism, a teacher has been told that 'Acharya Devo Bhava:' means that the teacher is like God. This status is given to a teacher in return for the contributions he has made to society. Teacher status has always been revered in the societyIn the true sense, only a teacher builds the life of his student and teacher is the foundation of society.

A teacher plays a guiding role till the end of his life and keeps guiding the society, of course, the education policy of any nation is a little weak, but a teacher also turns a weak education policy into a good education policy. There are many dimensions of education, which underline the importance of education in the development of any country. In reality, knowledge is the intention of education, the aspirant of knowledge - the student and the teacher makes it available.

Kavyanshi Mishra, Mainpuri