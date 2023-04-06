MyVoice: Views of our readers 6th April 2023

Modi named most popular leader yet again

It is a great occasion for all of us Indians to know that our Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands first as the most popular leader in the world in a survey released by Morning Consult, a global intelligence firm. Modi ranked number 1 with an approval rating of 76% while President of United States Joe Biden has an approval rating of 41% (ranked 7). Though the situation in the world is encouraging for us, all opposition leaders in India are trying their best to defeat Modi. This situation makes me to recollect great words of Acharya Chanakya: "When all the Anti Nationals, Thieves, Looters & Anti-Social elements come together and shout in the same voice ... Then you must understand that the Kingdom is ruled by A Great & Rightful King and the Country is going in the right direction."

Sambasiva Rao Choda, Hyderabad

Bail should be norm, not exception

The Supreme Court has shown a very serious concern on the lower judiciary regarding the dismissal of bail applications in bulk despite their having merits. It is a grave violation of the golden rule of the criminal jurisprudence that "Bail is the rule and jail is the exception" and Supreme Court's past verdicts. Petitioner ultimately has to approach the Supreme Court of India for the bail which he or she deserves to get from the magistrate court of the first instance. The very recent and strange arrest of politician Pawan Khera from an aircraft ready to take off is a prime example.

Muzakkir Khan, Mumbai

NATO expansionism imperils world peace

Finland becoming the 31st country in the NATO group is a landmark development. The Western countries-led NATO group has not become redundant thanks to their expansionism. The arrangement which gives the member-country the assurance of support from all other countries in that group in the matters of defence has remained the cause of polarisation in contemporary geopolitics. Now, Russia's feeling of insecurity is raised as its border with unfriendly countries has been doubled to 2,500 km. Tranquility of world is at stake with such groupings and their expansions.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

Right to Health bill a hasty move

The Gehlot government in Rajasthan passed a bill relating to Right to Health on March 21. Though the Bill is first of its kind, it has some flaws. As per the Act, hospitals should have to extend medical aid without prepayment. It failed to clear the doubts of hospitals. Who will bear the expenses for diagnosis tests? It is an election promise keeping in mind the high number of road accidents in the state. It is a hasty step taken by the government as without robust public health sector, it would not work out. Instead the Gehlot government should have thought about Arogya Sri in AP and Basti clinics in Delhi.

Pratapa Reddy Y, Tiruvuru, NTR Dt-AP

BRS' adversarial approach against Centre

Apropos, "BRS mantris, netas flag key concerns to Centre" (April 04, 2023). The ministers of BRS, including IT Minister K T Rama Rao, have been actively writing open letters to several Union ministers on demands ranging from unprecedented hike in petroleum products, stalled metro project, and increased prices of lifesaving medicines. One wonders the approach by KTR is that of an aggressor against the Centre, while more soft and reasonable rapprochement ways are possible.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

Morality the best guard against corruption

It is heartening to note that the Prime Minister has urged the officers of CBI not to tolerate corruption and put in place an eco-system in which there is zero tolerance towards this dreaded monstrous menace called corruption. Corruption is a cancerous canker which cannot be rooted out in its entirety that easily, especially in a vast country where it gets unnoticed and unreported times without number. Unless morality integrity, patriotism and respect for social & ethical values are realised & restored, corruption is bound to remain & even thrive.

N R Raghuram, Hyderabad

Cryptocurrency phishing thriving

Cryptocurrency phishing in the last one year grew significantly and was included as a separate category, demonstrating 40 per cent year-on-year growth with 5,040,520 detections in 2022 compared to 3,596,437 in 2021. According to cybersecurity firm Kaspersky, while attacks using traditional financial threats such as banking PC and mobile malware have become less common, cybercriminals have shifted their attention to new areas, including the crypto industry. It is prudent not to transact in crypto currency as scamsters are just waiting for an opportune moment to fool their victims financially.

C K Dorai Ramani Suresh, Chennai