MyVoice: Views of our readers 6th June 2023

Food safety vows must reflect in action

As we commemorate the fifth edition of World Food Safety Day (WFSD) on June 7, 2023, the slogan “Food safety is everyone’s business” underscores the shared responsibility of individuals throughout the supply chain in preserving the safety of our food. Alarmingly, foodborne illnesses affect 600 million people annually, leading to a wide range of diseases and causing 420,000 preventable deaths each year, with vulnerability among young individuals and those with limited resources. The safety of the food we consume relies on the implementation of food standards. This year’s theme, “Food Standards Save Lives,” emphasizes their critical role. However, it is not enough to have these standards in place as mere words on a page. It is essential for countries, food businesses, and consumers to actively embrace and enforce these standards through dedicated commitment and action.

Dr Krishna Kumar Vepakomma, Hyderabad

Will Modi leave blue eyed boy in lurch?



After a hiatus of nearly five years, Telugu Desam leader Chandrababu Naidu met Union Home Minister Amit Shaw and JP Nadda in Delhi in the first week of June and their deliberations are not yet disclosed. But rumours are airing that BJP, TDP and JSP will align to contest in the coming Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh. It is a question of how BJP’s blue boy party YSRCP will be left in lurch? This ‘yesman’ Jagan Mohan Reddy has still cordial and harmonious relations with Modi and his team.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

Train mishap: Punish guilty sternly



The fatal train accident near Bahanaga village in Odisha on June 2 has shocked people across the country. This terrible accident is one of the worst train accidents in the world, in which more than 300 passengers died and more than 1000 people were seriously injured. The country should take this accident, which was mainly due to signaling failure, as a warning to every Indian employee and over-reliance on technology. It is very unfortunate that Indian Railways is focusing on privatization at the time when it has to deal with a lot of responsibility as it has the largest railway network in Asia and carries more than two crore passengers per day to its destinations on an average. The Government of India should withdraw the idea of privatisation immediately, reduce over-reliance on technology and take strict action against employees who work carelessly.

Tumuluri Sri Kumar, Hyderabad

It is a great work done by Railway staff, employees, contract workers and others under the guidance of Railway Minister to restore railway tracks within a record time of 51 hours. The help by the RSS workers and the village people is really very good. The doctors assigned the job of taking care of the injured are doing a very good job. Teamwork by different sections of people in restoring the tracks and thereby normalcy in services is really a great thing. All the people must appreciate the great work done.

Sambasiva Rao Choda, Hyderabad

Railway Minister based on the preliminary investigation clarified that Odisha mishap was caused by signal interference, inter-locking system, systemic weakness etc., all of which falls within the ambit of railway safety. However, he also hinted at tampering angle. Therefore, the move by the railway ministry to call for CBI probe to establish the exact causes is a right step forward. What is shocking is Congress party in order to score brownie points has asked the railway minister to resign. By and large, it should also recollect its own poor contribution towards rail safety which had caused similar major accidents during their tenure in the past. All in all, this accident is an eye-opener to the railways. There is an immediate need to promote a strong safety culture in all aspects and at all times.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Undue delay in justice to wrestlers



The protesting wrestlers deserve better treatment from the authorities as their cause is genuine. They are agitating in the capital city seeking justice according to the law of land and to see that law takes its own course. The serious allegations of sexual harassment against a powerful authority person, charged by those who won medals and laurels at international level for the country, should not go unattended by the law of land. The law enforcing machinery should act in this case in the same line and pace, if not fast, as it’s mandated in the rule book. The undue delay in response cannot bring glory to the government.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

PV the best PM, Modi the opposite



Though the style of running governments by Prime Ministers right from Jawaharlal Nehru to Narendra Modi is entirely diverse but the goal of governance is to meet the needs of people. Recently, Telangana Minister K T Ramarao rightly defined and described Congress party’s PM P V Narasimha Rao as the best and Modi the opposite. There are ample reasons and vast variations between these two leaders. PV was ever steadfast, stoic and stolid in facing any eventuality and never minced hurtful words while NM always stigmatises his antagonists and is never sympathetic on tactile matters. Nehru used to smile on cartoons against him and so also others.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad