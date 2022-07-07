MyVoice: Views of our readers 7th July 2022

Why these double standards?

A group of former judges and bureaucrats criticising the Supreme Courts observations against BJP member Nupur Sharma alleging that the Apex Court surpassed the Laxman Rekha, and calling for urgent rectification steps is wrong. Nowadays it has become a fashion for criticising even Supreme Court judges and their judgment when the decisions are not made in their favour. Law should be equal to all citizens and why these groups of judges and bureaucrats are not demanding the arrest of Nupur Sharma? Journalist Mohammed Zubair was arrested immediately for his comments and was fixed with many cases on him and whereas Nupur Sharma is roaming freely and is provided with Z security. Many people are supporting Nupur Sharma's comments which have hurt the sentiments of Muslims and on the other side these people are demanding the arrest of Director Leena Menimekakai on her controversial poster of her new documentary. Why these double standards?

Zeeshaan, Kazipet.

A group of 15 concerned prominent citizens, including former High Court Judges, pointed out to the Supreme Court that its observations are judgmental in nature and amount to pronounce her guilty without trial in the instant case of Nupur's alleged remarks. What more proof is required as it is as simple as an open and shut case. Her public utterances are in the public domain and what is more, she expressed her apology for such very remarks. Is there still any trial worthiness left in it?

Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad

The Supreme Court observation dooming Nupur Sharma's comments on a religious supremo, without going into legality of the matter, is outrightly contradicted by some concerned citizens and 15 retired High Court judges as it is not in sync with judicial ethos. The apex court, it seems never ever admitted suo moto case when Hindu Gods and Goddesses are painted on footwear and inners. People are awaiting the response of SC on the letter addressed by former judges. Undeniable fact it is that courts are not delivering judgments in a limited time frame for one reason or another, leaving the litigants in extreme hardship.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

Whither norms of democracy?



Apropos a vivacious essay, 'A vulgar show of one-upmanship' (July 6), it can be candidly and deliberately confirmed that our democracy today conforms to the antonyms of discipline, decency and decorum. Character assassination of each other appears to be the only way to win the favour of people. Instead of waging war on developmental issues such as the rights on special status, financial aids, etc., blame games have become a regular sport. It is cent percent fact that creativity has been overflowing at the cost of decency. One finer aspect is that Chandrababu Naidu went against Prime Minister Modi in 2019 elections in the larger interests of AP, as PM utterly denied and defied his promises made for betterment of bifurcated Andhra Pradesh. Having knowledge of the result in AP, on what reliable hope Telangana CM is gaining grudge against BJP is beyond imagination. A lot of loopholes are in lodge with BJP too.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

That sinking feeling in Mumbai



A sudden change in climatic conditions led to Mumbai witnessing over 150 mm rainfall in six hours and that saw extensive loss of life and to human property. Mumbai monsoon musings continue to cause havoc and we are not able to find an effective solution despite receiving IMA warnings. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai in the backdrop of heavy rains and all the low-lying areas were inundated with water resulting in more miseries. The city just keeps afloat and miseries keep mounting. It is water, water everywhere. .

C K Subramaniam, Mumbai

A great loss to cinema industry



I am deeply pained to learn the departure news of Gowtham Raju. If life is a celebration, death is its culmination. In the case of celebrities, the use of the word DEATH is morally a taboo. He is not only a film editor but an actor. He acted in many films in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil. He is an endearing personality. All the films he acted in earned him immortal fame. He acted as a comedian also. The dialogues he delivered are captivating and thought provoking. No words to describe his acting skill. His roles are strikingly a manifestation of his social consciousness. Celebrities have no departure. He is immortal in the hearts of film lovers. May his soul rest in peace!

E Sreerama Murty, Yelamanchili