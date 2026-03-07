MyVoice: Views of our readers 7th March 2026

Launch Mahila Rakshan Mission on Sunday

For all their contributions to society, women are subject to sufferings in many ways in India, including atrocities, trafficking and domestic violence. A couple of years ago, a report tabled in Parliament revealed that 13.13 lakh women had gone missing. I suggest the Union Government to establish woman IPS officer-headed Mahila Rakshan units all over the country.

It would be in the fitness of things if the national integrated body is spearheaded by Damayanthi Sen of West Bengal Cadre, who is an IAS officer, whose sincerity and honesty are hugely respected. Apart from earnest efforts to rescue missing women, even preventive measures to tackle women trafficking must be in place. What is a better day to start Mahila Rakshan Mission then on March 8 commemorating the International Women’s Day. Safeguarding girls and women should be the priority of the Union and State Governments.

Kantamsetti LakshmanRao, Visakhapatnam

Restore Musi’s original name, River Muchukunda

I would like to make a passionate appeal to the Chief Minister of Telangana A Revanth Reddy to restore River Musi’s original name ‘River Muchukunda’. The name Musi has gained prominence for varied reasons, particularly from the time the State government announced its ambitious ‘Musi River Front Development’ project in Hyderabad city limits.

The river is mentioned as Muchukunda in records dating back Satavahana and Kakatiya eras. There are many historical and Telugu literary works that refer to River Muchukunda, which originates from Anantagiri Hills near Vikarabad and travels Eastward and finally confluences with River Krishnaveni at Vadapalli near Miryalaguda in Nalgonda district.

R J Janardhana Rao, Hyderabad-28

Nitish has his task cut out in RS

This refers to the editorial “As Rajya Sabha member, Nitish can emerge as statesman” (THI March 6). The Rajya Sabha should indeed benefit from the experience of leaders who have handled administration for decades. However, such experience must translate into constructive debate and practical guidance on policy, not merely political positioning.

If Nitish Kumar chooses to use this forum to highlight Bihar’s continuing challenges—employment, migration, public health and education—he can contribute meaningfully to national discussions. Equally important is the need for the House to encourage informed scrutiny of government policies and promote consensus across parties.

M Barathi, Bengaluru-560076

A calculated political transition

Apropos your editorial ‘As Rajya Sabha member, Nitish can emerge as statesman’. The decision of Nitish Kumar to move to the Rajya Sabha after stepping down as Chief Minister of Bihar appears to signal a calculated political transition. Having served both as MP and MLA, his shift may aim at creating space for younger leadership within the Janata Dal (United).

Despite occasional alignments with the Indian National Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal, his party has largely remained with the National Democratic Alliance. Speculation persists whether this transition could precede a larger constitutional or national responsibility in the coming years. One cannot ignore the reality of the ‘kurmi’ community factor in Bihar elections.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

Bihar’s unfinished tasks need to be addressed

Nitish Kumar’s political journey stands as a quiet but steady testament to what consistent governance can achieve. Bihar, once notorious for lawlessness and administrative collapse, saw measurable improvements in road connectivity, women’s education, and law enforcement under his watch. Every realignment Kumar made — whether with the BJP or the RJD — was followed by a renewed push for the state’s development agenda. Special category status for Bihar, enhanced central funding for infrastructure, and welfare schemes targeting the poorest districts remained his consistent demands across every coalition.

The alliances changed; the priorities largely did not. His move to the Rajya Sabha places him where experienced hands are most useful — shaping legislation without the noise of electoral compulsion. The Upper House gives Kumar one final chance to deliver for Bihar without the distraction of electoral arithmetic.

A. Myilsami, Coimbatore