MyVoice: Views of our readers 8th April 2024

Attack on NIA team not in good taste

A team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) was attacked by locals in West Bengal’s Bhupatinagar area during an early morning raid in connection with investigation into a bomb blast. An NIA official suffered minor injuries in the attack. The NIA team was visiting the area in connection with investigation in the Bhupatinagar blast case of December 2022. The explosion due to crude bombs on December 3, 2022, had claimed three lives. West Bengal Chief Minister is trying to defend errand TMC leader and the people, who attacked the NIA team. This is not in good taste and gives a scare for national security as well.

C K Ramani, Mumbai

Manifestos rich in promises, poor in delivery

The Congress manifesto has promised waiver of ₹ 1 lakh education loan to each student. In the same vein, it promised to fill 30 lakh jobs soon after voted to power. But in reality it is very difficult to fill 30 lakh jobs. But it can waive education loan by destroying the ways and means of the banking system in the country. It announced enthusiastically that it would remove 50% cap on reservation to SCs, STs and BCs. It also promised to one-third reservation to women as per 106th constitution amendment. It also created hype among farming community by promising legal protection to MSP to their produce as per the Swaminathan formula. But it conveniently forgot about OPS for employees which it promised during Assembly elections to various states. The 47 page manifesto is giving more promises but it is doubtful to get a mandate to implement the same.

Pratapa Reddy Y, Tiruvuru, NTR district, AP

Save schoolchildren from oppressive heat

Telangana is reeling under intense heat wave conditions with temperatures reaching 44°C in some places. Hyderabad is also recording high temperatures around 42°C. In such oppressive conditions, schools are working in half-day shift and children are reaching their homes in the hot afternoon under hot sun. Moreover, exams for Classes 1 to 9 for the State schools are starting from April 15. Schoolchildren are complaining of exhaustion and fatigue due to extreme heat and the risk of sunstroke is very high. In view of this situation, the State government should order closure of all schools with immediate effect. For students of higher classes, online Classes can be conducted.

Parimala G Tadas, Hyderabad

Dragon out to interfere in Indian polls

China, the dragon country, true to its nickname, would go to any lengths in order to achieve cherished goals, one by one. Already it is using the Internet to influence the Indian voters through a misinformation campaign with the help of its cronies within the country. With access to the latest in technology, China is bound to misuse Artificial Intelligence during the next couple of months in connection with the seven-phase general elections in India. Obviously, it wants the I.N.D.I.A alliance to win and for this it would do anything under the sun. The Indian voters are easily swayed by sustained campaign. As such Indians in general should be alert to the machinations of China in this regard and defeat the same.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

‘My Health, My Right’ but who’ll ensure it?

The theme of the World Health Day for 2024 is “My health, My right”. Health services in the country are provided by the government as well as the private sector. Government is implementing several health schemes at central as well as state level to enhance easy accessibility to everyone such as Ayushman Bharat, Central Government Health Schemes, hospitals, Mohalla clinics etc. The question to be asked is whether they are really benefitting the common man and fulfilling their objectives. In the private sector, health care has become a business. Health insurance companies are proliferating in the country and are supporting growth of private healthcare business. Environmental degradation is becoming a major cause in increase of ailments. In this situation, “Your health is your responsibility, not a right”.

Dr O Prasada Rao, Hyderabad

Tap sun’s energy to beat the heat

The solar power is freely and abundantly available in many states across our country. Our Prime Minister proposed the rooftop solar Yojana or the PM Surya Ghar Mufti Bijli Yojana. By installing the solar power generation units, the hectic burden on thermal and hydel power generation units comes down drastically. As the festive season too has started and the summer is at its peak, the government, the private and the social organizations are requested to install pandals with solar power panels as many as they can across the state. Thus they serve a lot by all means. Why curse that there are power cuts when the summer is hot?

G Murali Mohan Rao, Secunderabad