MyVoice: Views of our readers 8th January 2024

Telangana much poorer than projected

Over one crore people across the State applied for different benefits under the six guarantees during the 8-day Praja Palana programme. Their numbers are going to increase with issue of new white ration cards. The latest population of Telangana is around 3.9 crore. It means over 25% of population are poor who need financial assistance, freebies and subsidies to survive. According to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, the per capita income of Telangana of Rs 3,08,732 for 2022-23 was the highest among the States in India. The eligibility for white ration card is the annual income should be less Rs 1.5 lakh for rural and Rs 2 lakh for urban people; surprisingly, it is 50% to 66% less than per capita income. It means the rich have become richer, while poor the poorer in the State. More is required to reduce poverty in the state, the first step towards development.

Dr O Prasada Rao, Hyderabad

Brainstorming by Cong on Ayodhya invite

Sub: ‘Congress decision on Ayodhya soon: Kharge’. This refers to Congress, attempting to make up its mind to attend the ‘Parana Pranaprathishta’ ceremony of Sri Ram Temple at Ayodhya on 22nd of this month. The mode of preparation of the Congress looks as if it is a strategic decision being on its part, on an international issue. One wonders why such a simple and spontaneous issue is being politicised by the Congress that only helps the party’s credibility to shore up before the eyes of the people, which is expected of any political party in the country, without politics being played out.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

Joining Congress by Sharmila too late

Claiming her weight in Telangana, quoting her identity and background in combined state and now in bifurcated state of TS, Sharmila, daughter of former CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy, launched a political party under the banner of YSR Telangana Party and failed in her attempt to contest in TS assembly polls. Now she shifted to her native state Andhra Pradesh and merged her party in Congress. She was offered APCC president. Many senior leaders in age-old Congress had either joined YSRCP or are totally inactive and not at all in the news. A known fact is that she cannot establish her cadre before ensuing elections and may likely lose all seats with deposits. She certainly damages prospects of other parties by splitting the votes.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

High poverty, joblessness despite fastest growth

It is highly commendable that the UN World Economic Situation and Prospects 2024 report has lauded India as the fastest growing economy in the world, with “growth “ and “GDP “projections at 6.2% and 6.6 % respectively. (Indian economy outperforming peers, 6 Jan). While economic growth and GDP figures indicate overall health of India’s economy, why is it not being translated into immediate improvement in employment generation and reduction of poverty? It is really a mystery as to why India’s impressive economic growth has not had an immediate impact on ground? One important reason could be lack of political will and insufficient focus on sustained and inclusive strategies.

P H Hema Sagar, Secunderabad

A huge responsibility stares in Congress face

The ensuing parliamentary elections in the country are very crucial and the ruling BJP especially has certainly a very tough task ahead. The very fact that it is almost routed in the recent Telangana assembly elections along with Delhi, Punjab and Mizoram is a clear hint that voters did not accept Modi’s magic in spite of him canvassing at several public meetings for the party. And on the other side, the opposition INDIA bloc, too, is also not able to arrive at a consensus as regards several issues to fight against Modi’s regime and Modi’s charisma accepted more internationally. The Congress should realise that a disunited opposition will only be a trump card for BJP win and therefore it should honestly remove all the ‘discontent’ amongst the members so as to give a tough fight in the coming elections.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

Centre must be positive towards Telangana

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy visited Delhi by setting aside political differences and met PM Modiji with a wish list of Talengana. He also met Cabinet Ministers of Home, Finance, Defence and others (Hans India dt 6-1-24) and met the Chairman of NITI Aayog with a request to release pending grants and also took up the division of assets as per the AP Reorganisation Act. The CM also requested Defence Minister to transfer defence lands to the Telangana government for taking up construction of roads and elevated corridors. These are good initiatives by CM Revanth. If the BJP-led Central government reciprocates with grants that are due to Telangana, the State can overcome the deficit budget’.

Ganti Venkata Sudhir, Secunderabad