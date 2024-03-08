MyVoice: Views of our readers 8th March 2024

Real empowerment of women needed

Every year, on March 8, women’s day is celebrated all over the world. By nature, women are compassionate, have concern and empathy. Women are a special creation. Women are sensitive, as such no one should hurt them in any way. The women empowerment which we see today is due to education started by Savitribai Phule of Pune in 1848. She was awarded Best Teacher Award by the British in 1852. It took hundreds of years for seeing the result of her effort (against the will of people at that time.) Women representatives in Parliament and Assemblies should grow big. Now it is meagre. ( 104 women out of 800 in parliament.) Pay disparity between male Employees and women employees should be removed. Remedial measures to stop atrocities against women should be taken up by the government. Then only we see real empowerment of women. My greetings to all women!

Kantamsetti LakshmanRao, Visakhapatnam

***

On the occassion of International Women’s Day, I wish all a happy women’s day. All women shound unitedly appeal to PM to remind him that attrocities happened not only in Sandesh Kali but across the country. While meeting the victims, he only settled a political score against the only woman CM of India. I feel for a day all women in India including those who are connected with political parties be independent and remind PM there is one state Manipur not very far off from the state which PM frequented, where the women are the major victims of violence. So far he has no word of sympathy for the women leave alone people of Manipur. Will the ruling party women folks show the courage for a day and stand with women of Manpur on International Womens Day?

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

***

Recent studies have shown that the number of women suffering from anaemia in India is high, and this is especially so among the rural women and the pregnant women. Nearly 40% of Pregnant Women suffer from malnutrition due to inadequate intake of Iron, Calcium, Folic Acid, B12, other nutritional deficiencies and this leads to foetal abnormalities and this is a risk factor for both the mother and the child. Poor nutritional status of women is a major concern as they neglect their health and their dietary needs. Osteoporosis among the post menopausal women is also alarmingly high. Awareness regarding cancer in Women is low. Breast cancer, cervical cancer and ovarian cancer are the leading causes of cancer-related deaths in women. In India, every 4 minutes, a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer. There is every need to spread awareness on cancers prevalent among women in India.

Parimala.G Tadas, Hyderabad

***

The misconception that the ancient Indian society had given only secondary status to somen can be disapproved by an analysis of the spiritual literature of bygone years. On the other hand, they were assigned a prominent position and were held as the custodians of our culture and religion. While they controlled the household affairs, men concentrated on earning the family. Responsibilities were shared by both. The women took steps to mould the character of children. There lies the real essence of life and women work for the excellence of their children and pay attention to the family in a big way.

Jayanthy Subramaniam, Mumbai

NIA used by Centre for witch-hunting

In the name of urban naxalites, the NIA has been arresting educationalists across the country. The arrest of Prof G N Saibaba , Varavara Rao, Stan Swamy etc is a part of it . However the Nagapur bench of Maharashtra high court acquited Saibaba and five others on Monday. Earlier, the Gadchirole session court sentenced them to life prison in 2017, saying they were urban naxalites and that incriminating material was found in their residences. But the High Court overruled this argument as finding material relating to naxalite ideology either in written form or digital does not constitute treason. The government must focus on better issues.

Pratapa Reddy Y Tiruvuru